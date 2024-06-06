MagazineBuy Print

Djokovic undergoes successful knee surgery after withdrawing from French Open

The injury, sustained in his fourth-round win over Francisco Cerundolo, ended the Serb’s quest to win a record-extending 25th Grand Slam trophy.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 15:16 IST , Bengaluru - 4 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during his fourth round match of the French Open against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo.
FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during his fourth round match of the French Open against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during his fourth round match of the French Open against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo. | Photo Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic underwent surgery on his knee, the World No. 1 said on Thursday, after he was forced to pull out of the French Open with an injury that could threaten his Wimbledon and Olympic chances.

The injury, sustained in his fourth-round win over Francisco Cerundolo, ended the Serb’s quest to win a record-extending 25th Grand Slam trophy and will result in him losing his top ranking to Italian Jannik Sinner on Monday.

“In the past day, I had to make some tough decisions after sustaining a meniscus tear during my last match. I’m still processing it all but I am happy to update you that the surgery went well,” Djokovic said in a post on Instagram.

“I am so appreciative of the team of doctors who have been by my side, as well as the overwhelming support I have received from my fans.

“I’m going to do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible.”

Wimbledon, which Djokovic has won seven times, will take place from July 1-14, while the men’s singles tennis tournament at the Paris Olympics is scheduled for July 27-Aug. 4.

Djokovic’s injury was the latest in a series of unfortunate events for the 37-year-old, who won three out of the four majors last year but has looked off the pace this season.

He has not won a title in 2024 and suffered a semifinal defeat by eventual winner Sinner at the Australian Open in January.

