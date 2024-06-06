MagazineBuy Print

French Open 2024, June 6 schedule: Swiatek faces Gauff, Paolini takes on Andreeva in semifinals

French Open 2024, June 6 schedule: Iga Swiatek faces Coco Gauff while Jasmine Paolini takes on Mirra Andreeva in women’s semifinals on the 12th day at Roland Garros, Paris.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 10:53 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Poland’s Iga Swiatek faces USA’s Coco Gauff in the semifinals of the French Open on Thursday.
Poland’s Iga Swiatek faces USA’s Coco Gauff in the semifinals of the French Open on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Poland’s Iga Swiatek faces USA’s Coco Gauff in the semifinals of the French Open on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Defending champion and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek faces third-seeded American Coco Gauff in the semifinals of French Open 2024 at Roland Garros, Paris on Thursday.

It will be a rematch of the summit clash from two years ago.

Twelfth-seeded Italian Jasmine Paolini takes on unseeded teenager Mirra Andreeva in the battle between two first-time Grand Slam semifinalists.

Here’s the full list of semifinal fixtures for day 12 of French Open 2024:

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs [3] Coco Gauff (USA) - 6:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - [12] Jasmine Paolini (ITA) vs Mirra Andreeva - Not before 8:30PM IST

Where to watch French Open 2024 in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the French Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on SonyLiv and JioTV.

Matches to keep an eye on elsewhere:

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Men’s Doubles, Semifinals - [2] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) vs [11] Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Andrea Vavassori (ITA) - 3:30PM IST

