Defending champion and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek faces third-seeded American Coco Gauff in the semifinals of French Open 2024 at Roland Garros, Paris on Thursday.
It will be a rematch of the summit clash from two years ago.
Twelfth-seeded Italian Jasmine Paolini takes on unseeded teenager Mirra Andreeva in the battle between two first-time Grand Slam semifinalists.
Here’s the full list of semifinal fixtures for day 12 of French Open 2024:
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs [3] Coco Gauff (USA) - 6:30PM IST
Women’s Singles - [12] Jasmine Paolini (ITA) vs Mirra Andreeva - Not before 8:30PM IST
Where to watch French Open 2024 in India?
Matches to keep an eye on elsewhere:
Court Simonne-Mathieu
Men’s Doubles, Semifinals - [2] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) vs [11] Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Andrea Vavassori (ITA) - 3:30PM IST
Latest on Sportstar
- French Open 2024, June 6 schedule: Swiatek faces Gauff, Paolini takes on Andreeva in semifinals
- Sunil Chhetri retirement: When India captain beat Manchester United and played for same team as Cristiano Ronaldo
- Euro 2024: Maddison cut from final England squad - Reports
- AUS vs OMA, T20 World Cup 2024: Stoinis’ all-round show powers Australia to easy win vs Oman
- Mbappe scores as France beats Luxembourg; Spain, Belgium and Denmark register wins
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE