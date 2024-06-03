MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Chelsea appoints Enzo Maresca as new manager

Maresca guided Leicester City to the Championship title this season in his first full season in charge of a senior team.

Published : Jun 03, 2024 19:43 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Enzo Marcesa, Chelsea’s new manager, guided Leicester to the Championship title this season.
FILE PHOTO: Enzo Marcesa, Chelsea’s new manager, guided Leicester to the Championship title this season. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Enzo Marcesa, Chelsea's new manager, guided Leicester to the Championship title this season. | Photo Credit: AP

Chelsea has appointed Enzo Maresca as its new head coach on a five-year contract, the English Premier League club said on Monday.

The Italian will begin his new role on July 1, Chelsea said in a statement. The 44-year-old replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who left the club last month after one season.

Under Argentine Pochettino, the West London side put together a strong run towards the end of the season to finish sixth and secure European football, a marked improvement over its 12th-placed finish in the 2022-23 season.

Maresca will now be tasked with completing Chelsea’s revival and returning it to the Champions League.

The 44-year-old previously coached Manchester City’s youth team and was the senior side’s assistant coach under Pep Guardiola during their treble-winning season.

His first managerial role came at Italian side Parma in 2021, where he lasted 14 games, winning only four times.

ALSO READ | Kylian Mbappe left out of France’s preliminary Paris Olympics squad

Maresca was appointed Leicester manager at the start of the 2023-24 Championship season, which it began in scintillating form, racking up an eight-point lead at the top of the second tier at the end of 2023.

Leicester City struggled at times in the second half of the season and was beset by off-field issues, but Maresca was able to guide it back to the Premier League as it secured automatic promotion and finished top of the standings.

In the Championship, Maresca’s Foxes played a possession-based style, with the team building from the back.

Maresca utilised Ricardo Pereira as an inverted full-back at Leicester, a system Pochettino employed to great effect in the last few games of Chelsea’s season, with left-back Marc Cucurella moving into midfield when they were in possession.

Related Topics

Enzo Maresca /

Chelsea

