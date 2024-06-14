MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: What is the mascot for this year’s European Championship?

The official mascot for UEFA Euro 2024 will be a teddy bear named Albart. The large-headed mascot with big eyes has a soccer jersey, socks and boots.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 19:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Albart, mascot of the UEFA Euro 2024 European Football Championship.
Albart, mascot of the UEFA Euro 2024 European Football Championship. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Albart, mascot of the UEFA Euro 2024 European Football Championship. | Photo Credit: AFP

The official mascot for UEFA Euro 2024 will be a teddy bear named Albart. The mascot made its first appearance in June 2023 at a primary school in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. It was set to appear before the country’s friendly game against Colombia.

It supposedly pays homage to the teddy bear, which is said to have originated in Germany in the early 20th century.

The name was chosen through a vote conducted among UEFA.com users and school children across Europe, through the UEFA Football in Schools programme.

Bärnardo, Bärnheart and Herzi von Bär (all puns on the German word for bear) were also shortlisted as names for the mascot, but Albärt won with 32% of the vote.

The large-headed mascot with big eyes has shorts- in contrast to the 2006 World Cup mascot, a lion named “Goleo” that was widely ridiculed for not having pants. It also has a soccer jersey, socks and boots.

The mascot is due to appear in host cities over the next year. Germany will host the tournament from June 14-July 14, 2024.

