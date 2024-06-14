Euro 2024: What is the name of the official match ball at European Championship in Germany?

The official match ball for Euro 2024 is Fussballliebe, meaning ‘love of football’ in German. The Adidas-made ball features Connected Ball Technology for the first time at a EURO.

The bold colours and designs are paired with illustrations of each of the tournament’s stadiums and the name of each host city, with its colourful pattern designed to reflect the energy of the event.

The ball also has some built-in technology to track all elements of its movement and help with VAR decisions.

Organisers of Euro 2024 unveiled the official ball for the tournament last November on the Maifeld, next to Berlin’s Olympic stadium, led by tournament director Philipp Lahm, along with others including Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

This is the 14th official match ball to be used in 17 editions of the European Championship. The first two editions of the EUROS – 1960 and 1964 – have no record of the release of an official match ball.

The UEFA EURO 2024 European Football Championship will take place from June 14 to July 14.