MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sumit Nagal beats Maks Kasnikowski, enters Perugia Challenger semifinals

The sixth-seeded Indian overcame the challenge from the unseeded Maks Kasnikowski of Poland in the quarterfinal, winning in straight sets 6-4, 7-5.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 20:49 IST , PERUGIA - 1 MIN READ

PTI
India’s Sumit Nagal during his round of 32 match.
India’s Sumit Nagal during his round of 32 match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Sumit Nagal during his round of 32 match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sumit Nagal continued his splendid form by entering the semifinal of the ongoing Perugia Challenger here on Friday.

The sixth-seeded Indian overcame the challenge from the unseeded Maks Kasnikowski of Poland in the quarterfinal, winning in straight sets 6-4, 7-5. This is his eighth successive win since the start of Heilbronn Challenger in Germany.

In the semifinal on Saturday, he will be taking on the winner of the other quarterfinal clash between the unseeded Bernabé Zapata Miralles of Spain and second seed Laslo Djere of Serbia.

Earlier in the event, Nagal had been victorious against the unseeded Nerman Fatic of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the opening round before being successful against the unseeded Alessandro Giannessi of Italy in the pre-quarterfinal.

Nagal is coming off a title triumph during the Heilbronn Challenger last week, which happens to be his second Challenger title this season after the Chennai Challenger in February.

He is currently ranked 77th in the ATP Singles Ranking, which has ensured him a spot in the Paris Olympics next month.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sumit Nagal /

Paris Olympics /

ATP /

Laslo Djere

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sumit Nagal beats Maks Kasnikowski, enters Perugia Challenger semifinals
    PTI
  2. USA vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Ground inspection at 9 PM IST after wet outfield delays toss in Florida; United States vs Ireland weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mizoram Sports Conclave 2024: State hopes for maximum participation in 2036 Olympic Games
    Team Sportstar
  4. Esports Olympics set to launch after IOC presents proposal for video game project
    AP
  5. USA vs IRE Live Weather Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss delayed in Florida; What will happen if United States vs Ireland match is washed out today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Sumit Nagal beats Maks Kasnikowski, enters Perugia Challenger semifinals
    PTI
  2. Paris 2024: Top-ranked Jannik Sinner to play singles and doubles for Italy at Olympics
    AP
  3. Rohan Bopanna to partner with Sriram Balaji in Paris Olympics, AITA confirms
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Rafael Nadal to skip Wimbledon to prepare for Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Osaka given green light to play at Paris Olympics
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sumit Nagal beats Maks Kasnikowski, enters Perugia Challenger semifinals
    PTI
  2. USA vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Ground inspection at 9 PM IST after wet outfield delays toss in Florida; United States vs Ireland weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mizoram Sports Conclave 2024: State hopes for maximum participation in 2036 Olympic Games
    Team Sportstar
  4. Esports Olympics set to launch after IOC presents proposal for video game project
    AP
  5. USA vs IRE Live Weather Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss delayed in Florida; What will happen if United States vs Ireland match is washed out today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment