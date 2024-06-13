MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rafael Nadal to skip Wimbledon to prepare for Paris 2024 Olympics

On Wednesday, it was announced that the 38-year-old will pair up with French Open 2024 winner Carlos Alcaraz to play doubles together for Spain at the upcoming Paris Games.

Published : Jun 13, 2024 18:28 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Rafael Nadal.
Spain’s Rafael Nadal. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Spain’s Rafael Nadal. | Photo Credit: AP

Rafael Nadal will not take part in the Wimbledon 2024 Championships in order to prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympics starting in July, the Spaniard confirmed on Thursday.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the 38-year-old will pair up with French Open 2024 winner Carlos Alcaraz to play doubles together for Spain at the upcoming Paris Games.

“It was announced yesterday that I will play at the summer Olympics in Paris, my last Olympics,” Nadal said in a post.

ALSO READ | Osaka given green light to play at Paris Olympics

“With this goal, we believe that the best for my body is not to change surface and keep playing on clay until then. It’s for this reason that I will miss playing at the Championships this year at Wimbledon. I am saddened not to be able to live this year the great atmosphere of that amazing event that will always be in my heart, and be with all the British fans that always gave me great support. I will miss you all,” he added.

Along with his 22 grandslam titles, Nadal also has Olympic gold medals in singles (2008) and doubles (2016 with Marc López).

The 38-year-old missed almost all of 2023 with a hip problem and his comeback earlier this year was stalled by a muscle tear before small niggles affected his preparation for the French Open.  He exited the tournament in the first round this year, losing in straight sets to eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev.

A twice-champion at Wimbledon, Nadal said he would continue his preparations for the Olympics by playing in the ATP 250 claycourt event in Bastad, Sweden that will be played from July 15.

Wimbledon runs from July 1-14.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Related stories

Related Topics

Rafael Nadal /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Wimbledon 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: NED 50/2 (7 overs), Target - 160; Openers O’Dowd, Levitt out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rafael Nadal to skip Wimbledon to prepare for Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  3. GER vs SCO, Euro 2024 preview: Home fans anxious to see if Germany can fire up in opener against Scotland
    AP
  4. NZ vs UGA: Struggling New Zealand eyes first win of T20 World Cup 2024 as it faces Uganda
    Ayan Acharya
  5. Shruti Vora logs historic victory, becomes first Indian to win 3-star GP event
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Rohan Bopanna to partner with Sriram Balaji in Paris Olympics, AITA confirms
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Rafael Nadal to skip Wimbledon to prepare for Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  3. Osaka given green light to play at Paris Olympics
    AFP
  4. Wimbledon 2024: All you need to know about prize money
    Team Sportstar
  5. Osaka powers into last eight of Libema Open ahead of Wimbledon
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: NED 50/2 (7 overs), Target - 160; Openers O’Dowd, Levitt out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rafael Nadal to skip Wimbledon to prepare for Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  3. GER vs SCO, Euro 2024 preview: Home fans anxious to see if Germany can fire up in opener against Scotland
    AP
  4. NZ vs UGA: Struggling New Zealand eyes first win of T20 World Cup 2024 as it faces Uganda
    Ayan Acharya
  5. Shruti Vora logs historic victory, becomes first Indian to win 3-star GP event
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment