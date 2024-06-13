Wimbledon 2024: All you need to know about prize money

Wimbledon 2024, the third Grand Slam of the year, is set to be held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London from July 1 to 14.

Here’s what you need to know about the prize money up for grabs at the grass Major this year:

What is the total prize money pot for Wimbledon 2024?

Wimbledon will have a record 50 million pounds (Rs 533. 65 crore) prize money pot this year, up 11.9 per cent or 5.3 million pounds compared to last year.

How does the winner’s prize compared to 2023?

Both Carlos Alcaraz (men’s singles champion) and Marketa Vondrousova (women’s singles champion) received 2.35 million pounds each for clinching the Wimbledon title.

How much will the men’s and women’s singles players earn (in pounds)?

Qualifying First round: 15,000

Qualifying Second round: 25,000

Qualifying Third round: 40,000

First round: 60,000

Second round: 93,000

Third round: 143,000

Fourth round: 226,000

Quarterfinalists: 375,000

Semifinalists 715,000

Runner-up: 1,400,000

Winner: 2,700,000

Prize money (in pounds) on offer in men’s and women’s doubles at Wimbledon 2024

First round: 15,750

Second round: 25,000

Third round: 42,000

Quarterfinalists: 84,000

Semifinalists: 167,000

Runners-up: 330,000

Winners: 650,000

Prize money (in pounds) on offer in mixed doubles at Wimbledon 2024

First round: 4,250

Second round: 8,500

Quarterfinalists: 17,000

Semifinalists: 33,000

Runners-up: 65,000

Winners: 130,000