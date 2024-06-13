Wimbledon 2024: All you need to know about prize money

Wimbledon 2024, the third Grand Slam of the year, is set to be held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London from July 1 to 14.
Here’s what you need to know about the prize money up for grabs at the grass Major this year:
What is the total prize money pot for Wimbledon 2024?
Wimbledon will have a record 50 million pounds (Rs 533. 65 crore) prize money pot this year, up 11.9 per cent or 5.3 million pounds compared to last year.
How does the winner’s prize compared to 2023?
Both Carlos Alcaraz (men’s singles champion) and Marketa Vondrousova (women’s singles champion) received 2.35 million pounds each for clinching the Wimbledon title.
How much will the men’s and women’s singles players earn (in pounds)?
Qualifying First round: 15,000
Qualifying Second round: 25,000
Qualifying Third round: 40,000
First round: 60,000
Second round: 93,000
Third round: 143,000
Fourth round: 226,000
Quarterfinalists: 375,000
Semifinalists 715,000
Runner-up: 1,400,000
Winner: 2,700,000
Prize money (in pounds) on offer in men’s and women’s doubles at Wimbledon 2024
First round: 15,750
Second round: 25,000
Third round: 42,000
Quarterfinalists: 84,000
Semifinalists: 167,000
Runners-up: 330,000
Winners: 650,000
Prize money (in pounds) on offer in mixed doubles at Wimbledon 2024
First round: 4,250
Second round: 8,500
Quarterfinalists: 17,000
Semifinalists: 33,000
Runners-up: 65,000
Winners: 130,000
