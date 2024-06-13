MagazineBuy Print

Osaka given green light to play at Paris Olympics

Four-time Grand Slam winner Osaka lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony of the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021, where she went on to make the third round.

Published : Jun 13, 2024 16:56 IST , TOKYO - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Naomi Osaka of Japan serves against Iga Swiatek of Poland in the Women’s Singles second round match during Day Four of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on May 29, 2024 in Paris, France.
Naomi Osaka of Japan serves against Iga Swiatek of Poland in the Women's Singles second round match during Day Four of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on May 29, 2024 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Naomi Osaka of Japan serves against Iga Swiatek of Poland in the Women’s Singles second round match during Day Four of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on May 29, 2024 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former world number one Naomi Osaka has been given the green light to compete for Japan at next month’s Paris Olympics, the country’s tennis association said Thursday.

Former US Open finalist Kei Nishikori has also been cleared to play, the Japan Tennis Association said.

Four-time Grand Slam winner Osaka lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony of the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021, where she went on to make the third round.

She has since become a mother and returned to tennis late last year after a 15-month maternity break.

ALSO READ: Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to play doubles for Spain in Paris Olympics

The 26-year-old is currently ranked 125th in the world.

The singles event at the Olympics is limited to 64 players, with a maximum of four from each nation.

The International Tennis Federation cleared her to compete in Paris by awarding her a special ranking for players who have been away from the tour, the JTA said.

She also qualifies as a former Grand Slam winner, the JTA said.

Nishikori, who has seen his world ranking slip to 286 after a series of injuries, was also given a special ranking that allows him to compete at the Olympics.

ALSO READ: Osaka powers into last eight of Libema Open ahead of Wimbledon

Osaka said after playing for Japan in the Billie Jean King Cup in Tokyo in April, that she “would love to play” in Paris.

“Growing up watching the Olympics on TV, I felt that it was a celebration of sport,” she said.

“I thought it brought everyone together, and just to be able to be an athlete there and interact with other athletes is one of the funniest things that I’ve ever done.”

“And if I do play, I have high ambitions for myself, and I hope that I can do really well and get a medal,” she added.

