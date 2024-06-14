Euro 2024: Best goals scored in the history of the European Championships

International football is back with Euro 2024 set to kick off on June 15 in Germany with several teams looking to claim the continental crown.
Over the years the European Championships has been one of the most prominent international football tournaments in the world. Take a look at some of the best goals to come from the tournament:
1 - Marco Van Basten (Netherlands) vs Soviet Union - 1988
2 - Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) vs Scotland - 2020
3 - Paul Gascoigne (England) vs Scotland - 1996
4 - Ronnie Whelan (Ireland) vs Soviet Union - 1988
5 - Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) vs Poland - 2016
6 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) vs Italy - 2004
7 - Davor Suker (Croatia) vs Denmark - 1996
8 - Maniche (Portugal) vs Netherlands - 2004
9 - Tomas Brolin (Sweden) vs England - 1992
10 - Hal Robson-Kanu (Wales) vs Belgium - 2016
