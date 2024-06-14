MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Best goals scored in the history of the European Championships

Before the 17th edition of the European Championship kicks off in Germany, take a look at the best goals that have been scored in the tournament since its inception in 1960.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 20:22 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick.
FILE PHOTO: Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

International football is back with Euro 2024 set to kick off on June 15 in Germany with several teams looking to claim the continental crown.

Over the years the European Championships has been one of the most prominent international football tournaments in the world. Take a look at some of the best goals to come from the tournament:

1 - Marco Van Basten (Netherlands) vs Soviet Union - 1988

2 - Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) vs Scotland - 2020

3 - Paul Gascoigne (England) vs Scotland - 1996

4 - Ronnie Whelan (Ireland) vs Soviet Union - 1988

ALSO READ | Euro 2024: Experience or youth - squad selection conundrum a major talking point

5 - Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) vs Poland - 2016

6 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) vs Italy - 2004

7 - Davor Suker (Croatia) vs Denmark - 1996

8 - Maniche (Portugal) vs Netherlands - 2004

9 - Tomas Brolin (Sweden) vs England - 1992

10 - Hal Robson-Kanu (Wales) vs Belgium - 2016

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

