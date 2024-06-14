Euro 2024: Best goals scored in the history of the European Championships

International football is back with Euro 2024 set to kick off on June 15 in Germany with several teams looking to claim the continental crown.

Over the years the European Championships has been one of the most prominent international football tournaments in the world. Take a look at some of the best goals to come from the tournament:

1 - Marco Van Basten (Netherlands) vs Soviet Union - 1988

2 - Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) vs Scotland - 2020

🇨🇿🙌 After almost 800k votes, Patrik Schick's long-range stunner vs Scotland is UEFA EURO 2020 Goal of the Tournament! ⚽️💥#EUROGOTT @GazpromFootball #EURO2020pic.twitter.com/qBENMPj25b — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) July 14, 2021

3 - Paul Gascoigne (England) vs Scotland - 1996

🤩 The best EURO goal you remember is _______



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Paul Gascoigne made his England debut #OTD in 1988 before scoring 𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙎 goal at EURO 1996!



⏪ @Englandpic.twitter.com/tRH0f1FH73 — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) September 14, 2020

4 - Ronnie Whelan (Ireland) vs Soviet Union - 1988

🇮🇪 Describe this goal!



🤯 Ronnie Whelan scored an acrobatic 𝑮𝑶𝑳𝑨𝒁𝑶 #OTD in 1988!



⏪ @FAIrelandpic.twitter.com/lF7EWkMu9r — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 15, 2020

ALSO READ | Euro 2024: Experience or youth - squad selection conundrum a major talking point

5 - Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) vs Poland - 2016

6 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) vs Italy - 2004

7 - Davor Suker (Croatia) vs Denmark - 1996

🎙️ "Oh my word, oh my word!" 🤩



Croatia's Davor Suker scored one of the most iconic European Championship goals of all-time at Hillsborough 2⃣5⃣ years ago today! 🇭🇷



His chip over Peter Schmeichel sealed a 3-0 victory over Denmark. 🇩🇰#swfc#EURO2020pic.twitter.com/jCeEBX8YLy — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) June 16, 2021

8 - Maniche (Portugal) vs Netherlands - 2004

9 - Tomas Brolin (Sweden) vs England - 1992

THREAD: ⚽️ EURO 1992 goals!



1⃣ Tomas Brolin ended a great Sweden move in the host's group-stage win over England 🤩



🇸🇪 @svenskfotbollpic.twitter.com/7p2mcegMWJ — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) March 2, 2021

10 - Hal Robson-Kanu (Wales) vs Belgium - 2016