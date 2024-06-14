The total prize money pool for Euro 2024 is €331 million which will be distributed among the 24 participating teams based on their performance throughout the tournament.

This year’s team prize fund is the same amount as in the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020, and 20 times more than UEFA’s prize fund for the women’s Euro 2022.

The maximum a team can win is €28.25 million while each of the 24 teams gets a minimum of 9.25 million euros for playing at the month-long tournament in Germany that starts on June 14.

Here’s a look at the Euro 2024 prize money breakdown: