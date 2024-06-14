Spain vs Croatia all-time head-to-head record ahead of Euro 2024 Group B match

UEFA Nations League champion Spain will kick-off its Euro 2024 campaign in a Group B clash against Croatia at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Saturday.

Croatia will be keen for revenge after Spain beat it in the Nations League summit clash to win the title the last time both teams faced each other.

ALSO READ: ESP vs CRO, Euro 2024 preview: Croatia looks to avenge Nations League final loss against Spain

Two-time champion Spain, on the other hand, will look to continue its momentum and start its journey towards a possible third title on a positive note.

Ahead of the 2024 European Championship Group B clash, Sportstar looks at the all-time head-to-head record between Spain and Croatia.

Head-to-Head record

Matches: 10

Spain wins: 6

Draw: 1

Croatia wins: 3