Portugal centre-back Pepe became the oldest player to start in the European Championships when he was named in the starting line-up against Czechia, in their Group F opener at the Leipzig Stadium on Tuesday.

Aged 41 years and 113 days, he went past Hungarian goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly, who was 40 years and 86 days old when he played in the Euro 2016 round of 16 match against Belgium.

A native of Brazil, Pepe, made his Portugal debut in November 2007 under Brazilian coach Luiz Felipe Scolari at 24 years. He has represented his county 136 times since, scoring eight goals and has received 25 yellow cards.

“The objective for him and for us is to be fit for these matches,” Martinez had told a press conference, while announcing his inclusion in the squad, calling him “an exemplary professional” with “a great deal of experience”.

OLDEST PLAYERS TO PLAY IN A EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Pepe - Portugal - 41 years, 113 days

Gabor Kiraly - Hungary - 40 years, 86 days

Lothar Matthaus - Germany - 39 years, 91 days

Morten Olsen - Denmark - 38 years, 308 days

Maarten Stekelenburg - Netherlands - 38 years, 278 days

Portugal is drawn in Group F with Czechia (also known as Czech Republic), Turkey and debutant Georgia, and plays the Turks next, three days later.

Meanwhile, Turkey opened its Euro 2024 campaign with a commanding 3-1 win over Georgia, which included a stunner by Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler.