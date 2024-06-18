MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Turkiye vs Georgia, Euro 2024: Top talking points in TUR v GEO, Mikautadze scripts history, Turkish Messi shines

The Group F opener of Euro 2024 will see Turkey and Georgia lock horns as the favourite, Turkey, looks to open the campaign on a high against the debutant.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 21:27 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee _11527
Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side’s opening goal during a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia.
Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side’s opening goal during a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side’s opening goal during a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia. | Photo Credit: AP

The Group F opener of Euro 2024 will see Turkey and Georgia lock horns as the favourite, Turkey, looks to open the campaign on a high against the debutant.

Following are the major talking points of the match, being played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany:

Youth power

Turkiye becomes the second team ever to start a match at the European Championships with two teenagers (Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız), after Hungary in 1964. 

An expatriate like no other in Europe

Willy Sagnol is now the French coach with the most games overseen in charge of a foreign European side (35).

Turkish Messi Arda Guler starts

Adra Guler made his major international tournament debut for Turkey in its Euro 2024 opening clash against Georgia at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Tuesday.

Arda Güler created more chances than any other player in the first half vs. Georgia (3). He was also the only player in the opening 45 minutes to complete 100% of his passes (29/29).

Guler joined Real Madrid from Turkish side Fenerbahçe in 2023, where the left-footed playmaker was one of the most important players at the club in recent times.

In 2022/23, Guler’s performances helped the Istanbul side to lift the Turkish Cup, with the teenager even named man of the match of the final.

History maker Mikautadze

Georges Mikautadze has scored Georgia’s first ever goal at a major international tournament (World Cup/European Championship), while he’s now netted six goals in his last six starts for his country.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Turkey /

Georgia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Turkey vs Georgia, Euro 2024: Who is Georges Mikautadze who scored Georgia’s first ever goal in Euros
    Team Sportstar
  2. Neeraj Chopra Live Updates, Paavo Nurmi Games: Neeraj leads with 85.97m throw after fourth round
    Team Sportstar
  3. EURO 2024: Serbia’s Kostic out of European Championship due to knee injury
    Reuters
  4. Turkiye vs Georgia, Euro 2024: Top talking points in TUR v GEO, Mikautadze scripts history, Turkish Messi shines
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee _11527
  5. LIVE Turkiye vs Georgia, Euro 2024: TUR v GEO real-time gallery, Mikautadze scores equaliser
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. EURO 2024: Serbia’s Kostic out of European Championship due to knee injury
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024: Fighting breaks out between Turkey and Georgia fans inside stadium
    Mayank _11897
  3. Turkey vs Georgia, Euro 2024: Who is Georges Mikautadze who scored Georgia’s first ever goal in Euros
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Turkiye vs Georgia, Euro 2024: TUR v GEO real-time gallery, Mikautadze scores equaliser
    Team Sportstar
  5. Turkiye vs Georgia, Euro 2024: Top talking points in TUR v GEO, Mikautadze scripts history, Turkish Messi shines
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee _11527
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Turkey vs Georgia, Euro 2024: Who is Georges Mikautadze who scored Georgia’s first ever goal in Euros
    Team Sportstar
  2. Neeraj Chopra Live Updates, Paavo Nurmi Games: Neeraj leads with 85.97m throw after fourth round
    Team Sportstar
  3. EURO 2024: Serbia’s Kostic out of European Championship due to knee injury
    Reuters
  4. Turkiye vs Georgia, Euro 2024: Top talking points in TUR v GEO, Mikautadze scripts history, Turkish Messi shines
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee _11527
  5. LIVE Turkiye vs Georgia, Euro 2024: TUR v GEO real-time gallery, Mikautadze scores equaliser
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment