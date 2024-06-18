Turkiye vs Georgia, Euro 2024: Top talking points in TUR v GEO, Mikautadze scripts history, Turkish Messi shines

The Group F opener of Euro 2024 will see Turkey and Georgia lock horns as the favourite, Turkey, looks to open the campaign on a high against the debutant.

Following are the major talking points of the match, being played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany:

Youth power

Turkiye becomes the second team ever to start a match at the European Championships with two teenagers (Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız), after Hungary in 1964.

An expatriate like no other in Europe

Willy Sagnol is now the French coach with the most games overseen in charge of a foreign European side (35).

Turkish Messi Arda Guler starts

Adra Guler made his major international tournament debut for Turkey in its Euro 2024 opening clash against Georgia at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Tuesday.

Arda Güler created more chances than any other player in the first half vs. Georgia (3). He was also the only player in the opening 45 minutes to complete 100% of his passes (29/29).

Guler joined Real Madrid from Turkish side Fenerbahçe in 2023, where the left-footed playmaker was one of the most important players at the club in recent times.

In 2022/23, Guler’s performances helped the Istanbul side to lift the Turkish Cup, with the teenager even named man of the match of the final.

History maker Mikautadze

Georges Mikautadze has scored Georgia’s first ever goal at a major international tournament (World Cup/European Championship), while he’s now netted six goals in his last six starts for his country.