Copa America 2024: Colombia dominates Costa Rica 3-0 to reach quarterfinals

Los Cafeteros kept up the pressure in the second half and wrapped up Group D with a dominating performance in front of 27,386 pro-Colombian fans at State Farm Stadium.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 05:24 IST , Glendale - 2 MINS READ

AP
Colombia’s Jhon Cordoba celebrates scoring his side’s third goal against Costa Rica during a Copa America Group D match.
Colombia’s Jhon Cordoba celebrates scoring his side’s third goal against Costa Rica during a Copa America Group D match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Colombia’s Jhon Cordoba celebrates scoring his side’s third goal against Costa Rica during a Copa America Group D match. | Photo Credit: AP

Davinson Sánchez and Jhon Córdoba scored three minutes apart in the second half, and Colombia advanced to the Copa America quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Costa Rica on Friday.

As it happened: Colombia vs Costa Rica Highlights, Copa America 2024

Colombia controlled possession (62%) for the second straight game and led 1-0 at halftime on Luis Díaz’s penalty kick in the 31st minute.

Los Cafeteros kept up the pressure in the second half and wrapped up Group D with a dominating performance in front of 27,386 pro-Colombian fans at State Farm Stadium.

Colombia outshot Costa Rica 14-5 and faces Brazil on Tuesday in Santa Clara, California to close out the group stage.

Colombia has won 10 straight and is unbeaten in 25 games (20-0-5) since losing at Argentina in a World Cup qualifier in 2022. Costa Rica did not have a shot on goal.

Costa Rica had the first big surprise of the tournament, playing nine-time Copa America champion Brazil to a scoreless tie despite being outshot 18-2.

Los Ticos found themselves on their heels again against another powerhouse team in the desert — and it didn’t go quite as well for the youngest roster in the tournament.

Colombia controlled possession (66%) in its opening 2-1 win over Paraguay and dominated the ball early against Costa Rica.

Díaz had the first good chance in the fifth minute, just missing the crossbar on a header. James Rodríguez followed with the first shot on goal in the 20th minute, but Patrick Sequeira sprawled out for a diving save.

Díaz scored on the penalty kick after Sequeira took down a charging Córdoba at the edge of the penalty box. Los Cafeteros kept up the pressure, just missing another goal when Sánchez couldn’t get a head on Díaz’s bouncing cross.

Colombia had 71% possession in the first half and kept control in the second.

Sánchez made it 2-0 with a header off a corner kick in the 59th minute. Córdoba scored when he slipped behind Costa Rica’s defense and beat Sequeira from a tough angle.

