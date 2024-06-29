MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Argentina coach Scaloni handed one-match suspension, won’t coach vs Peru

Scaloni was suspended because Argentina was late returning for the second half in its two Copa matches, a 2-0 win against Canada and a 1-0 triumph over Chile, the disciplinary commission of CONMEBOL said on Friday.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 04:00 IST , MIAMI GARDENS, Florida

AP
Argentina’s coach Lionel Scaloni gestures during a Copa America Group A match agains Chile in East Rutherford, N.J., Tuesday, June 25, 2024.
Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni gestures during a Copa America Group A match agains Chile in East Rutherford, N.J., Tuesday, June 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni gestures during a Copa America Group A match agains Chile in East Rutherford, N.J., Tuesday, June 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has been suspended for one match and will miss his team’s last Copa America group match against Peru on Saturday.

Scaloni was suspended because Argentina was late returning for the second half in its two Copa matches, a 2-0 win against Canada and a 1-0 triumph over Chile, the disciplinary commission of CONMEBOL said on Friday.

Scaloni also can’t attend the post-match news conference.

Later, Chile coach Ricardo Gareca was also suspended for one match for the same reason. Chile plays Canada on Saturday in Orlando.

Defending Copa America champion Argentina has already secured a berth in the knockout stages.

ALSO READ: Euro 2024: Croatia fined USD 112,000 by UEFA for fan misconduct

Argentina assistant Walter Samuel said during Friday’s press conference that Scaloni “was a little bitter about the situation.”

“We consider ourselves a correct coaching staff,” Samuel said. “In these six years (on the job) we have almost never had this type of sanction. (It is) a little abnormal. He wanted to be with the team tomorrow.”

Copa America regulations say players must be on the pitch at the right time after the break and will be warned after a first violation. The sanction came after the second violation.

Canada’s players publicly complained about Argentina’s late return for the second half of their match on June 20.

Argentina needs a draw against Peru to secure first place in Group A.

