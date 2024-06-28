MagazineBuy Print

Colombia vs Costa Rica, Copa America 2024: Head-to-head record between COL v CRC

Here’s how Colombia and Costa Rica have fared against each other in the recent past ahead of their Copa America 2024 clash.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 17:10 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Costa Rica fans cheer during a Copa America Group D match between Costa Rica and Brazil.
Costa Rica fans cheer during a Copa America Group D match between Costa Rica and Brazil. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Costa Rica fans cheer during a Copa America Group D match between Costa Rica and Brazil. | Photo Credit: AP

In a Group D fixture in the Copa America 2024, Colombia will face Costa Rica on Friday at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

While the Colombians will be looking to cement their top spot with two wins in as many games in the ongoing tournament, the Costa Ricans have a chance to get their first win in the competition and usurp Colombia’s top spot, at least momentarily.

Colombia vs Costa Rica Head-to-head
Matches: 4 (since 2011)
Colombia: 3
Draw: 0
Costa Rica: 1
Recent matches between Colombia vs Costa Rica
October 17, 2018: COL 3-1 CRC (International Friendly match)
June 12, 2016: COL 2-3 CRC (International Friendly match)
June 7, 2015: COL 1-0 CRC (International Friendly match)
July 3, 2011: COL 1-0 CRC (International Friendly match)

