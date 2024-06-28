In a Group D fixture in the Copa America 2024, Colombia will face Costa Rica on Friday at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
While the Colombians will be looking to cement their top spot with two wins in as many games in the ongoing tournament, the Costa Ricans have a chance to get their first win in the competition and usurp Colombia’s top spot, at least momentarily.
Colombia vs Costa Rica Head-to-head
Recent matches between Colombia vs Costa Rica
Latest on Sportstar
- Colombia vs Costa Rica, Copa America 2024: Head-to-head record between COL v CRC
- India Women records highest team total in Tests during encounter against South Africa
- India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, One-off Test Day 1: Shafali run out for 205; Tucker gets Jemimah for 55
- Sumit Nagal to face Miomir Kecmanovic on Wimbledon main-draw debut
- India Women records most runs by a team in a day during encounter against South Africa
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE