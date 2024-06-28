MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 round of 16: Four Austrian defenders miss team training before Austria vs Turkey

Gernot Trauner (thigh injury) and Phillipp Mwene (head cold) did not train at all, while Philipp Lienhart and Leopold Querfeld trained individually.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 21:40 IST , LEIPZIG, Germany - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Austria beat Netherlands in its final Group stage match to top Group D and secure a spot in the round of 16 of Euro 2024.
Austria beat Netherlands in its final Group stage match to top Group D and secure a spot in the round of 16 of Euro 2024.
Austria beat Netherlands in its final Group stage match to top Group D and secure a spot in the round of 16 of Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Four Austria defenders missed team training on Friday ahead of their last 16 clash with Turkey next Tuesday, leaving the rest of the squad to wrestle with how to prepare for one eventuality the country has never faced at a major finals - a penalty shoot-out.

“Sure, you can practice it, but this pressure situation, if it should arise, is difficult to recreate,” midfielder Florian Grillitsch told reporters.

The 28-year-old revealed that every goal at Friday’s training session had to be “confirmed” by a successful penalty - otherwise, it didn’t count.

Gernot Trauner (thigh injury) and Phillipp Mwene (head cold) did not train at all, while Philipp Lienhart and Leopold Querfeld trained individually as the team got back to work following their famous 3-2 victory over Netherlands on Tuesday.

That win, which it top the group, was followed by a training session for the substitutes on Wednesday and a day off on Thursday, but on Friday the serious work began, with an added focus on spot kicks.

A victory over Turkey on Tuesday would set the Austrians up for a quarterfinal tie against Romania or their recent foes, the Dutch.

