Colombia will play Costa Rica on Friday in a Group D match in the ongoing Copa America 2024 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Uruguay’s Gustavo Tejera will be officiating the match between the two sides.
Having made his league debut back in 2015, Tejera has refereed 70 matches in the Primera Division Apertura, the highest tier of Uruguayan football.
In 2023, he officiated a FIFA World Cup qualifier between Paraguay and Bolivia.
The match between Colombia and Costa Rica will be Tejera’s Copa America debut as the on ground referee.
Full list of match officials for Colombia vs Costa Rica
Latest on Sportstar
- Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Colombia vs Costa Rica Group D match?
- Indian Sports Wrap, June 28: Tvesa Malik makes solid start in Swiss Ladies Open 2024
- Colombia vs Costa Rica, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for COL v CRC
- F1 leader Max Verstappen under pressure from Lando Norris ahead of Austrian GP
- GER v DEN, Euro 2024: Striker choice an issue for Germany as Denmark await
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE