MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Colombia vs Costa Rica Group D match?

Take a look at the full list of match officials for the Colombia vs Costa Rica match in the 2024 Copa America’s Group D.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 18:41 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Uruguayan referee Gustavo Tejera gestures during the Copa Libertadores group stage second leg football match between Bolivia’s The Strongest and Chile’s Huachipato.
Uruguayan referee Gustavo Tejera gestures during the Copa Libertadores group stage second leg football match between Bolivia’s The Strongest and Chile’s Huachipato. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Uruguayan referee Gustavo Tejera gestures during the Copa Libertadores group stage second leg football match between Bolivia’s The Strongest and Chile’s Huachipato. | Photo Credit: AFP

Colombia will play Costa Rica on Friday in a Group D match in the ongoing Copa America 2024 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Uruguay’s Gustavo Tejera will be officiating the match between the two sides.

Having made his league debut back in 2015, Tejera has refereed 70 matches in the Primera Division Apertura, the highest tier of Uruguayan football.

In 2023, he officiated a FIFA World Cup qualifier between Paraguay and Bolivia.

The match between Colombia and Costa Rica will be Tejera’s Copa America debut as the on ground referee.

Full list of match officials for Colombia vs Costa Rica
Referee: Gustavo Tejera (URU)
Assistant Referee 1: Martin Soppi (URU)
Assistant Referee 2: Pablo Llarena (URU)
Fourth Official: Augusto Aragon (ECU)
Fifth Official: Ricardo Baren (ECU)
VAR: Hector Paletta (ARG)
AVAR: Christian Ferreyra (URU)

Related Topics

Colombia /

Costa Rica /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Colombia vs Costa Rica Group D match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian Sports Wrap, June 28: Tvesa Malik makes solid start in Swiss Ladies Open 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Colombia vs Costa Rica, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for COL v CRC
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1 leader Max Verstappen under pressure from Lando Norris ahead of Austrian GP
    AP
  5. GER v DEN, Euro 2024: Striker choice an issue for Germany as Denmark await
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Colombia vs Costa Rica Group D match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paraguay vs Brazil, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of BRA vs CRC Group D match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Colombia vs Costa Rica, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for COL v CRC
    Team Sportstar
  4. GER v DEN, Euro 2024: Striker choice an issue for Germany as Denmark await
    Reuters
  5. Brazil vs Paraguay LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch BRA v PAR, Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Colombia vs Costa Rica Group D match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian Sports Wrap, June 28: Tvesa Malik makes solid start in Swiss Ladies Open 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Colombia vs Costa Rica, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for COL v CRC
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1 leader Max Verstappen under pressure from Lando Norris ahead of Austrian GP
    AP
  5. GER v DEN, Euro 2024: Striker choice an issue for Germany as Denmark await
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment