Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Colombia vs Costa Rica Group D match?

Colombia will play Costa Rica on Friday in a Group D match in the ongoing Copa America 2024 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Uruguay’s Gustavo Tejera will be officiating the match between the two sides.

Having made his league debut back in 2015, Tejera has refereed 70 matches in the Primera Division Apertura, the highest tier of Uruguayan football.

In 2023, he officiated a FIFA World Cup qualifier between Paraguay and Bolivia.

The match between Colombia and Costa Rica will be Tejera’s Copa America debut as the on ground referee.