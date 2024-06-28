IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 final: ‘I think there’s a big one coming up,’ says Dravid about Kohli’s form

Virat Kohli cut a forlorn figure on Thursday after yet another failure in this tournament. With five single digit scores in seven outings, Kohli has endured a poor run.

Kohli, accustomed to dominating all and sundry, will be desperate to make it count in the final on Saturday.

“I don’t want to jinx it but I think there’s a big one coming up,” head coach Rahul Dravid told the host broadcaster after the semifinal victory over England at Georgetown.

RELATED: T20 World Cup 2024 Final: India, South Africa look to break the jinx in summit clash with looming rain threat

Thus far, Kohli has struggled to adapt to the bowler-friendly conditions in USA and West Indies. The opener has gone hard at the ball, when the sticky surfaces demand playing late.

Rather uncharacteristically, Kohli has resorted to wild swings as attacking options. His dismissal against England, knocked over after walking down the track and heaving across the line, is a sign that Kohli is on edge.

Virat Kohli falls cheaply yet again! Reece Topley gets the former India skipper for 9.



🔴 Follow #INDvENG#T20WorldCup24 live: https://t.co/kSbyxWOHo2pic.twitter.com/VyBhqjynAE — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) June 27, 2024

Kohli will do well to revert to his old self, where timing and neat batsmanship did the trick.

These qualities came to the fore in his memorable knock against Pakistan in the previous edition. Only a repeat can silence critics who question his suitability for T20 cricket.