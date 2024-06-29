Euro 2024: Croatia fined USD 112,000 by UEFA for fan misconduct

Croatia was fined 105,000 euros ($112,500) by UEFA for fan misconduct at a European Championship elimination game against Italy, the federation said on Friday.
The financial penalty is the biggest by UEFA announced at the tournament, and the second for Croatia. A separate investigation by UEFA is ongoing into alleged racism involving both sets of fans at Croatia’s second Euro 2024 game, against Albania.
The separate fines for incidents at the Croatia-Italy game on Monday were 45,000 euros for throwing objects, including beer cups, 30,000 euros for lighting flares and fireworks, and 30,000 euros for “inappropriate behavior” that was not specified.
UEFA fined Croatia 27,500 euros for fans lighting and throwing fireworks at the game against Albania.
The Croatian federation earned 9.2 million euros in tournament prize money by UEFA.
Croatia was eliminated by drawing with Italy 1-1 in Leipzig. Italy scored in the eighth and final minute of stoppage time.
