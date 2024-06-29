MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Croatia fined USD 112,000 by UEFA for fan misconduct

A separate investigation by UEFA is ongoing into alleged racism involving both sets of fans at Croatia’s second Euro 2024 game, against Albania.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 00:20 IST , FRANKFURT (GERMANY) - 1 MIN READ

AP
Croatia’s Luka Modric reacts at the end of Group B match between Croatia and Italy at the Euro 2024.
Croatia’s Luka Modric reacts at the end of Group B match between Croatia and Italy at the Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Croatia’s Luka Modric reacts at the end of Group B match between Croatia and Italy at the Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Croatia was fined 105,000 euros ($112,500) by UEFA for fan misconduct at a European Championship elimination game against Italy, the federation said on Friday.

The financial penalty is the biggest by UEFA announced at the tournament, and the second for Croatia. A separate investigation by UEFA is ongoing into alleged racism involving both sets of fans at Croatia’s second Euro 2024 game, against Albania.

The separate fines for incidents at the Croatia-Italy game on Monday were 45,000 euros for throwing objects, including beer cups, 30,000 euros for lighting flares and fireworks, and 30,000 euros for “inappropriate behavior” that was not specified.

ALSO READ: Euro 2024: Croatia’s exit signals end of golden generation

UEFA fined Croatia 27,500 euros for fans lighting and throwing fireworks at the game against Albania.

The Croatian federation earned 9.2 million euros in tournament prize money by UEFA.

Croatia was eliminated by drawing with Italy 1-1 in Leipzig. Italy scored in the eighth and final minute of stoppage time.

Related Topics

Croatia /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

UEFA /

Italy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Croatia fined USD 112,000 by UEFA for fan misconduct
    AP
  2. From uncertain future to winning gold, Gurindervir Singh comes a full circle on the track
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Chance for Dravid to finish reign as coach on a high with elusive ICC title
    Ashwin Achal
  4. National State Basketball League to have 3x3 and 5x5 formats with prize pool of over 200 crore rupees
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. IND-W vs SA-W, One-off Test: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana maraud South Africa as India plunders 525/4 on Day 1
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Croatia fined USD 112,000 by UEFA for fan misconduct
    AP
  2. ESP vs GEO, Euro 2024 round of 16: Spain still going strong since Tbilisi turnaround, Georgia eyes another shock
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024 round of 16: Four Austrian defenders miss team training before Austria vs Turkey
    Reuters
  4. EURO 2024: UEFA’s head of referees backs no-penalty decision in Scotland vs Hungary game
    Reuters
  5. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Paraguay vs Brazil Group D match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Croatia fined USD 112,000 by UEFA for fan misconduct
    AP
  2. From uncertain future to winning gold, Gurindervir Singh comes a full circle on the track
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Chance for Dravid to finish reign as coach on a high with elusive ICC title
    Ashwin Achal
  4. National State Basketball League to have 3x3 and 5x5 formats with prize pool of over 200 crore rupees
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. IND-W vs SA-W, One-off Test: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana maraud South Africa as India plunders 525/4 on Day 1
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment