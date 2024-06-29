MagazineBuy Print

Germany vs Denmark, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of GER v DEN Round of 16 match

This will be the 29th meeting between Germany and Denmark in which the former has won 15 time, while the latter last five victories to its name.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 08:08 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Jamal Musiala of Germany applauds the fans.
Jamal Musiala of Germany applauds the fans. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Jamal Musiala of Germany applauds the fans. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

PREVIEW

Having topped the group and with the whole nation behind his team, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has tough decisions to make ahead of a last-16 clash with a Denmark side who have smouldered, but not yet caught fire at Euro 2024.

From Berlin to Braunschweig, the question on every German fan’s lips is who will start up front on Saturday, with Kai Havertz being preferred for the three Group A games and Niclas Fuellkrug coming off the bench to deliver much-needed goals.

The latter laid down a marker in the final group game.

With Germany a goal down to Switzerland and looking like they would have to settle for second place, Fuellkrug scored a typically powerful stoppage-time header to snatch a draw and top spot in the standings.

For all his qualities, Havertz has not scored yet at the Euros, and against a Danish defence that ground its way to draws against England, Slovakia and Serbia, the power and physicality of Fuellkrug may prove the best option.

Some observers believe that Havertz and Fuellkrug could be deployed together.

ALSO READ | Germany under Nagelsmann – How good has the team been in Euros 2024 

“I can imagine Havertz playing one position further down (the pitch) ... he would be good as a false nine,” German World Cup winner Olaf Thon, who works as a pundit for German broadcaster Sport1, told Reuters.

Nagelsmann will also have to choose a replacement for centre back Jonathan Tah, who picked up his second yellow card of against the Swiss, the coach replacing him on the hour mark with Nico Schlotterbeck.

However, his hold-up play and ability to hold off the two or three defenders that often mark him allows space for others to fashion chances, such as Youri Tielemans’ opening strike against Romania.

He can also count on the mercurial Kevin De Bruyne pulling the strings just behind and who also scored against the Romanians late on, giving the entire team a lift as it confirmed their victory.

GERMANY VS DENMARK HEADTO-HEAD RECORD

Played - 28

Germany -15

Denmark - 5

Draws - 8

Germany has score 55 goals in those previous meeting while Denmark has 38 strikes to its name.

