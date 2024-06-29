Vinicius Junior scores first Copa America goal in Brazil vs Paraguay

Vinicius Junior scored his first Copa America goal on Friday for Brazil in a Group D fixture against Paraguay at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, Las Vegas.

It came in the 35th minute when a great team effort of one-two passes culminated in Vinicius slotting it past the Paraguayan goalie.

He soon added a second to his tally in the 45+5th minute when Vinicius was on the heels of an already under pressure Paraguayan defender, who was trying to fend off Rodrygo.

In an attempt to clear the ball, the defender found Vinicius right behind him, who had to just extend a leg to score the rebound.