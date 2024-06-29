MagazineBuy Print

Vinicius Junior scores first Copa America goal in Brazil vs Paraguay

It came in the 35th minute when a great team effort of one-two passes culminated in Vinicius slotting it past the Paraguayan goalie.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 07:12 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Vinicius Junior of Brazil celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Paraguay and Brazil.
Vinicius Junior of Brazil celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Paraguay and Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Vinicius Junior of Brazil celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Paraguay and Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Vinicius Junior scored his first Copa America goal on Friday for Brazil in a Group D fixture against Paraguay at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, Las Vegas.

It came in the 35th minute when a great team effort of one-two passes culminated in Vinicius slotting it past the Paraguayan goalie.

He soon added a second to his tally in the 45+5th minute when Vinicius was on the heels of an already under pressure Paraguayan defender, who was trying to fend off Rodrygo.

In an attempt to clear the ball, the defender found Vinicius right behind him, who had to just extend a leg to score the rebound.

Related Topics

Vinicius Junior /

Brazil /

Copa America 2024

