Vinicius Junior scored his first Copa America goal on Friday for Brazil in a Group D fixture against Paraguay at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, Las Vegas.
It came in the 35th minute when a great team effort of one-two passes culminated in Vinicius slotting it past the Paraguayan goalie.
He soon added a second to his tally in the 45+5th minute when Vinicius was on the heels of an already under pressure Paraguayan defender, who was trying to fend off Rodrygo.
In an attempt to clear the ball, the defender found Vinicius right behind him, who had to just extend a leg to score the rebound.
Latest on Sportstar
- Brazil vs Paraguay LIVE score, BRA 3-0 PAR, Copa America 2024: Vinicius brace, Savio goal keep Selecao in lead, match updates
- Copa America 2024: Savio scores first international goal for Brazil against Paraguay
- Vinicius Junior scores first Copa America goal in Brazil vs Paraguay
- LIVE Brazil vs Paraguay match in pictures, Copa America 2024: BRA v PAR real-time photo gallery
- Copa America 2024: Colombia dominates Costa Rica 3-0 to reach quarterfinals
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE