Copa America 2024: Savio scores first international goal for Brazil against Paraguay

Savio scored his first international goal for Brazil in a Group D fixture against Paraguay in the ongoing Copa America 2024 on Friday at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, Las Vegas.
It came in the 43rd minute when Rodrygo’s attempt prompted a save from the Paraguayan goalkeeper, which rebounded off a defender to fall kindly for a lurking Savio, who just had to tap it in.
The youngster made his international debut on March 24 against England when he came on as a substitute in his side’s 1-0 win against the English.
For the 2023-24 season, he was on loan to La Liga side Girona. He finished the season with nine goals and 10 assists in 37 games.
