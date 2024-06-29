MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Savio scores first international goal for Brazil against Paraguay

It came in the 43rd minute when Rodrygo’s attempt prompted a save from the Paraguayan goalkeeper, which rebounded off a defender to fall kindly for a lurking Savio, who just had to tap it in.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 07:23 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Savinho of Brazil celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Paraguay and Brazil.
Savinho of Brazil celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Paraguay and Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Savinho of Brazil celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Paraguay and Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Savio scored his first international goal for Brazil in a Group D fixture against Paraguay in the ongoing Copa America 2024 on Friday at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, Las Vegas.

It came in the 43rd minute when Rodrygo’s attempt prompted a save from the Paraguayan goalkeeper, which rebounded off a defender to fall kindly for a lurking Savio, who just had to tap it in.

The youngster made his international debut on March 24 against England when he came on as a substitute in his side’s 1-0 win against the English.

For the 2023-24 season, he was on loan to La Liga side Girona. He finished the season with nine goals and 10 assists in 37 games.

Related Topics

Brazil /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil vs Paraguay LIVE score, PAR 1-3, Copa America 2024: Alderete pulls one back, Vinicius with brace, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Savio scores first international goal for Brazil against Paraguay
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vinicius Junior scores first Copa America goal in Brazil vs Paraguay
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Brazil vs Paraguay match in pictures, Copa America 2024: BRA v PAR real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Colombia dominates Costa Rica 3-0 to reach quarterfinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Germany vs Denmark LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, GER v DEN preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Savio scores first international goal for Brazil against Paraguay
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vinicius Junior scores first Copa America goal in Brazil vs Paraguay
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Germany vs Denmark Round of 16 match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Brazil vs Paraguay match in pictures, Copa America 2024: BRA v PAR real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil vs Paraguay LIVE score, PAR 1-3, Copa America 2024: Alderete pulls one back, Vinicius with brace, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Savio scores first international goal for Brazil against Paraguay
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vinicius Junior scores first Copa America goal in Brazil vs Paraguay
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Brazil vs Paraguay match in pictures, Copa America 2024: BRA v PAR real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Colombia dominates Costa Rica 3-0 to reach quarterfinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment