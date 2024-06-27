MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024 after AFG vs SA semifinal: Farooqi continues on top; Rashid, Naveen also in top 5

Here is the list of the highest wicket-takers in the T20 World Cup 2024 after the semifinal match between Afghanistan and South Africa in Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 08:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa’s wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock (L) during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 semi-final cricket match between South Africa and Afghanistan at Brian Lara Cricket Academy.
Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa’s wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock (L) during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 semi-final cricket match between South Africa and Afghanistan at Brian Lara Cricket Academy. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa’s wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock (L) during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 semi-final cricket match between South Africa and Afghanistan at Brian Lara Cricket Academy. | Photo Credit: AFP

Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi continues to lead the top wicket-takers list of the T20 World Cup 2024 with 17 scalps after the first semifinal encounter against South Africa in Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday.

India’s ace pacer Arshdeep Singh moved on second in the list after picking three wickets against Australia on Monday. Arshdeep now has 15 wickets in six games, at 11.86 average.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan picked up a four-fer against Bangladesh to take his tally to 14 wickets, taking him upto third in the table.

Bangladesh’s Rishad Hossain and Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul Haq round out the top five

MOST WICKETS IN T20 WORLD CUP 2024

Bowler Mat Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) 7 17 6.31 9.41 5/9
Arshdeep Singh (IND) 6 15 7.41 11.86 4/9
Rashid Khan (AFG) 8 14 6.17 12.78 4/17
Rishad Hossain (BAN) 7 14 7.76 13.85 3/22
Naveen-ul Haq (AFG) 8 13 6.00 12.30 4/26

(Updated after AFG vs SA Semifinal match on June 27)

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Rashid Khan /

Arshdeep Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs AFG Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: South Africa beats Afghanistan by nine wickets to seal final spot
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Venezuela advance to quarterfinals after 1-0 win against Mexico
    Team Sportstar
  3. Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024 after AFG vs SA semifinal: Farooqi continues on top; Rashid, Naveen also in top 5
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFG vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa dismantles Afghanistan to enter maiden final
    Ayan Acharya
  5. U.S. Olympic Trials: Gymnastics stars Sunisa Lee and Shilese Jones battle health issues
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024 after AFG vs SA semifinal: Farooqi continues on top; Rashid, Naveen also in top 5
    Team Sportstar
  2. Most runs in T20 World Cup 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz leads the charts after Afghanistan vs South Africa semifinal clash
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024: What happens if India vs England semifinal is affected by rain?
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFG vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa dismantles Afghanistan to enter maiden final
    Ayan Acharya
  5. Most wickets in a T20 World Cup edition: Fazalhaq Farooqi overtakes Wanindu Hasaranga during SA vs AFG semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs AFG Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: South Africa beats Afghanistan by nine wickets to seal final spot
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Venezuela advance to quarterfinals after 1-0 win against Mexico
    Team Sportstar
  3. Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024 after AFG vs SA semifinal: Farooqi continues on top; Rashid, Naveen also in top 5
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFG vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa dismantles Afghanistan to enter maiden final
    Ayan Acharya
  5. U.S. Olympic Trials: Gymnastics stars Sunisa Lee and Shilese Jones battle health issues
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment