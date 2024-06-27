Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024 after AFG vs SA semifinal: Farooqi continues on top; Rashid, Naveen also in top 5

Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi continues to lead the top wicket-takers list of the T20 World Cup 2024 with 17 scalps after the first semifinal encounter against South Africa in Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday.

India’s ace pacer Arshdeep Singh moved on second in the list after picking three wickets against Australia on Monday. Arshdeep now has 15 wickets in six games, at 11.86 average.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan picked up a four-fer against Bangladesh to take his tally to 14 wickets, taking him upto third in the table.

Bangladesh’s Rishad Hossain and Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul Haq round out the top five

MOST WICKETS IN T20 WORLD CUP 2024

Bowler Mat Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) 7 17 6.31 9.41 5/9 Arshdeep Singh (IND) 6 15 7.41 11.86 4/9 Rashid Khan (AFG) 8 14 6.17 12.78 4/17 Rishad Hossain (BAN) 7 14 7.76 13.85 3/22 Naveen-ul Haq (AFG) 8 13 6.00 12.30 4/26

(Updated after AFG vs SA Semifinal match on June 27)