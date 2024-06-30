MagazineBuy Print

Bhupinder Singh Rawat, former Indian footballer passes away at 85

A speedy winger of the 1960s and 1970s, Rawat played for India in the 1969 Merdeka tournament in Malaysia. Domestically, he played for Delhi Garrison, Gorkha Brigade and Mafatlal.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 17:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: A group of Andhra Police defenders foil a move by the Gorkha Brigade forward Bhupinder Rawat in the quarterfinal for the Durand Cup in 1968.
File Photo: A group of Andhra Police defenders foil a move by the Gorkha Brigade forward Bhupinder Rawat in the quarterfinal for the Durand Cup in 1968. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: A group of Andhra Police defenders foil a move by the Gorkha Brigade forward Bhupinder Rawat in the quarterfinal for the Durand Cup in 1968. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The All India Football Federation condoled the death of former India winger Bhupinder Singh Rawat, who passed away in Surat, Gujarat, on Saturday, June 29, 2024, after a brief illness. He was 85. Rawat is survived by his wife, one son and one daughter.

A speedy winger of the 1960s and 1970s, Rawat played for India in the 1969 Merdeka tournament in Malaysia. In domestic football, he played for top teams like Delhi Garrison, Gorkha Brigade and Mafatlal. He represented Services and Maharashtra in the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy.

ALSO READ | Lallianzuala Chhangte extends contract with Mumbai City FC

A darling of the crowd for his speed and ability to cut through the rival defence despite his diminutive figure, Rawat was nicknamed “Scooter” by his fans in the stands.

AIFF President, Mr. Kalyan Chaubey, said: “Bhupinder Singh Rawat was a classy winger and also a prolific scorer, who served the game with distinction. I extend my sincerest condolences to his family in this hour of sorrow.”

The AIFF Acting Secretary General, Mr. M. Satyanarayan, said: “Bhupinder Singh Rawat was a skillful footballer of his time and the spectators loved to watch him play. On behalf of the Indian football fraternity, I condole his passing away.”

