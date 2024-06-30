Bhupinder Singh Rawat, former Indian footballer passes away at 85

The All India Football Federation condoled the death of former India winger Bhupinder Singh Rawat, who passed away in Surat, Gujarat, on Saturday, June 29, 2024, after a brief illness. He was 85. Rawat is survived by his wife, one son and one daughter.

A speedy winger of the 1960s and 1970s, Rawat played for India in the 1969 Merdeka tournament in Malaysia. In domestic football, he played for top teams like Delhi Garrison, Gorkha Brigade and Mafatlal. He represented Services and Maharashtra in the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy.

A darling of the crowd for his speed and ability to cut through the rival defence despite his diminutive figure, Rawat was nicknamed “Scooter” by his fans in the stands.

AIFF President, Mr. Kalyan Chaubey, said: “Bhupinder Singh Rawat was a classy winger and also a prolific scorer, who served the game with distinction. I extend my sincerest condolences to his family in this hour of sorrow.”

The AIFF Acting Secretary General, Mr. M. Satyanarayan, said: “Bhupinder Singh Rawat was a skillful footballer of his time and the spectators loved to watch him play. On behalf of the Indian football fraternity, I condole his passing away.”