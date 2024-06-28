Lallianzuala Chhangte extends contract with Mumbai City FC

Lallianzuala Chhangte will extend his contract with Mumbai City FC until the end of the 2026/27 season, the club announced on Friday.

The left-footed winger, integral to the team since joining in January 2022, has consistently raised the bar with his performances. In the 2023/24 ISL season, Chhangte matched his previous season’s record with 16 goal contributions (10 goals and 6 assists), becoming the first Indian player in the ISL to achieve over 15 goal contributions in consecutive seasons.

Besides winning the ISL League Winners’ Shield in 2022/23, Chhangte also played a pivotal role this season, scoring crucial goals in the 2023/24 ISL semifinal and helping Mumbai City FC win the ISL Cup. He won the Golden Ball in the ISL 2022/23 and the Golden Boot in the Durand Cup 2022.

His achievements include an eight-game goal-scoring streak in the ISL, the longest for an Indian player, and being only the second Indian after Sunil Chhetri to record a goal contribution against every ISL opponent.

Chhangte said,“I had no doubts in my mind about extending my stay with Mumbai City FC for the upcoming seasons. The fans are immense, and so is the family at the club. I am grateful to God that we have been able to repay that love with good football and trophies. There are many more stories to tell over the next few years, and I hope to be the best version of myself every day for my Mumbai City FC family.”

Known as the “Mizo Flash,” the 27-year-old was part of the historic 2022 AFC Champions League campaign, where the Islanders became the first Indian club to register wins and finish second in the group.

“What Chhangte is capable of on the field is well-documented, and I am very glad he is staying. I hope that he not only continues to be the force that he is but also goes on to achieve greater glory for himself and the club. He is a brilliant footballer, and I wish him the very best for the future. I hope he continues to mesmerize the fans in every game,” said Mumbai City head coach Petr Kratky.