MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lallianzuala Chhangte extends contract with Mumbai City FC

Lallianzuala Chhangte will extend his contract with Mumbai City FC until the end of the 2026/27 season, the club announced on Friday.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 16:31 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
.Lallianzuala Chhangte of Mumbai City FC celebrating after scoring a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season.
.Lallianzuala Chhangte of Mumbai City FC celebrating after scoring a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
infoIcon

.Lallianzuala Chhangte of Mumbai City FC celebrating after scoring a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

Lallianzuala Chhangte will extend his contract with Mumbai City FC until the end of the 2026/27 season, the club announced on Friday.

The left-footed winger, integral to the team since joining in January 2022, has consistently raised the bar with his performances. In the 2023/24 ISL season, Chhangte matched his previous season’s record with 16 goal contributions (10 goals and 6 assists), becoming the first Indian player in the ISL to achieve over 15 goal contributions in consecutive seasons.

Besides winning the ISL League Winners’ Shield in 2022/23, Chhangte also played a pivotal role this season, scoring crucial goals in the 2023/24 ISL semifinal and helping Mumbai City FC win the ISL Cup. He won the Golden Ball in the ISL 2022/23 and the Golden Boot in the Durand Cup 2022.

READ | Mumbai City FC signs French midfielder Jeremy Manzorro

His achievements include an eight-game goal-scoring streak in the ISL, the longest for an Indian player, and being only the second Indian after Sunil Chhetri to record a goal contribution against every ISL opponent.

Chhangte said,“I had no doubts in my mind about extending my stay with Mumbai City FC for the upcoming seasons. The fans are immense, and so is the family at the club. I am grateful to God that we have been able to repay that love with good football and trophies. There are many more stories to tell over the next few years, and I hope to be the best version of myself every day for my Mumbai City FC family.”

Known as the “Mizo Flash,” the 27-year-old was part of the historic 2022 AFC Champions League campaign, where the Islanders became the first Indian club to register wins and finish second in the group.

“What Chhangte is capable of on the field is well-documented, and I am very glad he is staying. I hope that he not only continues to be the force that he is but also goes on to achieve greater glory for himself and the club. He is a brilliant footballer, and I wish him the very best for the future. I hope he continues to mesmerize the fans in every game,” said Mumbai City head coach Petr Kratky.

Related Topics

Lallianzuala Chhangte /

Mumbai City FC /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lallianzuala Chhangte extends contract with Mumbai City FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024, women’s singles draw: Swiatek projected to face Vondrousova in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, One-off Test Day 1: Shafali run out for 205; Tucker gets Jemimah for 55
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sumit Nagal to face Miomir Kecmanovic on Wimbledon main-draw debut
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024, men’s singles draw: Alcaraz, Sinner projected to meet in semifinals; Murray to face Machac
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Lallianzuala Chhangte extends contract with Mumbai City FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. The Trailblazers: Jyoti, Kiran and Kashmina reminisce about emphatic Europe experience 
    Rajdeep Saha
  3. Mumbai City FC signs French midfielder Jeremy Manzorro
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: East Bengal extends Hijazi Maher contract for 2 years
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chennaiyin FC signs goalkeeper Nawaz
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lallianzuala Chhangte extends contract with Mumbai City FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024, women’s singles draw: Swiatek projected to face Vondrousova in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, One-off Test Day 1: Shafali run out for 205; Tucker gets Jemimah for 55
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sumit Nagal to face Miomir Kecmanovic on Wimbledon main-draw debut
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024, men’s singles draw: Alcaraz, Sinner projected to meet in semifinals; Murray to face Machac
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment