India vs South Africa LIVE Toss Update, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Who will win coin flip — IND’s Rohit Sharma or SA’s Aiden Markram?

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: In the ongoing tournament, the team winning the toss won three out of six matches that ended in a result.

Updated : Jun 29, 2024 17:53 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma has won the toss thrice in this World Cup.
Rohit Sharma has won the toss thrice in this World Cup. | Photo Credit: KR DEEPAK/The Hindu
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma has won the toss thrice in this World Cup. | Photo Credit: KR DEEPAK/The Hindu

India, looking for its second title after 2007, will be up against a high-flying South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

Both India and South Africa are unbeaten so far in this World Cup and expected to play the unchanged XI in the title clash.

FOLLOW LIVE | IND VS SA T20 WORLD CUP FINAL

TOSS FACTOR IN BARBADOS

The team winning the toss has won 18 out of 29 completed T20I matches at this venue. Teams have elected to bat first 13 times here and have won 10 of those games. On the other hand, though teams have opted to bowl first on 19 occasions, they have won just eight of those matches, while losing nine.

In the ongoing tournament, the team winning the toss won three out of six matches that ended in a result. Out of eight games, captains have elected to bat first three times, while opting to chase on five occasions. The team electing to bat has won one game out of three, while the team opting to chase has three wins out of five games.

INDIA - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS IN T20 WORLD CUP 2024

  • Tosses won: 3/7
  • Won match after winning toss: 3/3
  • Won match after losing toss: 4/4

SOUTH AFRICA - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS IN T20 WORLD CUP 2024

  • Tosses won: 3/8
  • Won match after winning toss: 3/3
  • Won match after losing toss: 5/5

TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS AT KENSINGTON OVAL, BARBADOS

  • Teams winning match after winning toss: 3/8
  • Teams winning match after losing toss: 3/8
  • Teams winning match after electing to bat: 1/3
  • Teams winnnig match after electing to bowl: 2/5

*The match between Namibia and Oman ended in a tie while the Scotland vs England match was a no result.

