Switzerland vs Italy LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 round of 16, SUI v ITA preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash between Switzerland vs Italy.

Updated : Jun 29, 2024 10:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Italy’s Federico Chiesa.
Italy’s Federico Chiesa. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Italy’s Federico Chiesa. | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

Familiar opponents Italy and Switzerland meet in the Euro 2024 last 16 in Berlin on Saturday, and while familiarity hasn’t bred contempt, there is also no fear from the Swiss in facing a country many of their players call home.

Italians and Swiss have long had close ties, sharing a border and Italian is one of the official languages of Switzerland, but that will all be forgotten in Berlin.

Italy and Switzerland have met 61 times, the most common opponent for each country and while the Swiss have beaten the Italians only eight times, most recently in 1993, they have impressed more in Germany.

Switzerland came close to topping Group A before conceding an added-time equaliser in the final game against hosts Germany, and it was a performance which showed they have no fear of anyone at this tournament.

Italy needed a late goal to snatch a 1-1 draw with Croatia to progress, and the defending champions have failed to impress, unlike Euro 2020 when they eased through the group stage and beat the Swiss comfortably.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 round of 16 match kick off?
The Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 round of 16 match match will kick off on Saturday, June 29 9:30 PM IST at the Olympiastadion Berlin.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 round of 16 match?
The Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam
Where to live stream the Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 round of 16 match?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

