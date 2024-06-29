Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma set to break Indian record for most matches in ICC finals during IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 final

India skipper Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli are set to break the record for making the most number of appearances in ICC tournament finals during the T20 World Cup 2024 summit clash against South Africa in Barbados on Saturday.
The duo will appear in their eighth final, going past former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh’s record of seven matches in ICC title clashes.
Kohli and Rohit have featured together in the playing XI in seven ICC tournament summit clashes. The only two finals where one of them was missing were the 2007 ICC World Twenty20 final, where Rohit was a part of the Indian team that beat Pakistan by five runs, and the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup final, when Kohli featured in India’s win over Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium.
VIRAT KOHLI IN ICC FINALS
2011: ICC Cricket World Cup Final - Beat Sri Lanka by six wickets
2013: ICC Champions Trophy Final - Beat England won by five runs
2014: ICC World T20 Final - Lost to Sri Lanka by six wickets
2017: ICC Champions Trophy Final - Lost to Pakistan by 180 runs
2021: ICC World Test Championship Final - Lost to New Zealand by eight wickets
2023: ICC World Test Championship Final - Lost to Australia by 209 runs
2023: ICC Cricket World Cup Final - Lost to Australia by six wickets
ROHIT SHARMA IN ICC FINALS
2007: ICC World Twenty20 Final - Beat Pakistan by five runs
2013: ICC Champions Trophy Final - Beat England won by five runs
2014: ICC World T20 Final - Lost to Sri Lanka by six wickets
2017: ICC Champions Trophy Final - Lost to Pakistan by 180 runs
2021: ICC World Test Championship Final - Lost to New Zealand by eight wickets
2023: ICC World Test Championship Final - Lost to Australia by 209 runs
2023: ICC Cricket World Cup Final - Lost to Australia by six wickets
YUVRAJ SINGH IN ICC FINALS
2000: ICC KnockOut Final - Lost to New Zealand by four wickets
2002: ICC Champions Trophy Final - No Result
2003: ICC World Cup Final - Lost to Australia by 125 runs
2007: ICC World Twenty20 Final - Beat Pakistan by five runs
2011: ICC Cricket World Cup Final - Beat Sri Lanka by six wickets
2014: ICC World T20 Final - Lost to Sri Lanka by six wickets
2017: ICC Champions Trophy Final - Lost to Pakistan by 180 runs
Latest on Sportstar
- Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma set to break Indian record for most matches in ICC finals during IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 final
- Wimbledon 2024: Sabalenka not 100 per cent sure if she’ll play due to ‘rare’ injury
- India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: Toss and lineups coming up at 7:30 PM IST; Barbados weather updates for IND vs SA
- MotoGP: Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia wins Dutch Grand Prix sprint race
- IND vs SA Final Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss, Playing XI at 7.30 PM IST; Latest scorecard updates
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE