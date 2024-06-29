Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma set to break Indian record for most matches in ICC finals during IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 final

India skipper Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli are set to break the record for making the most number of appearances in ICC tournament finals during the T20 World Cup 2024 summit clash against South Africa in Barbados on Saturday.

The duo will appear in their eighth final, going past former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh’s record of seven matches in ICC title clashes.

Kohli and Rohit have featured together in the playing XI in seven ICC tournament summit clashes. The only two finals where one of them was missing were the 2007 ICC World Twenty20 final, where Rohit was a part of the Indian team that beat Pakistan by five runs, and the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup final, when Kohli featured in India’s win over Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium.

VIRAT KOHLI IN ICC FINALS

2011: ICC Cricket World Cup Final - Beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

2013: ICC Champions Trophy Final - Beat England won by five runs

2014: ICC World T20 Final - Lost to Sri Lanka by six wickets

2017: ICC Champions Trophy Final - Lost to Pakistan by 180 runs

2021: ICC World Test Championship Final - Lost to New Zealand by eight wickets

2023: ICC World Test Championship Final - Lost to Australia by 209 runs

2023: ICC Cricket World Cup Final - Lost to Australia by six wickets

ROHIT SHARMA IN ICC FINALS

2007: ICC World Twenty20 Final - Beat Pakistan by five runs

2013: ICC Champions Trophy Final - Beat England won by five runs

2014: ICC World T20 Final - Lost to Sri Lanka by six wickets

2017: ICC Champions Trophy Final - Lost to Pakistan by 180 runs

2021: ICC World Test Championship Final - Lost to New Zealand by eight wickets

2023: ICC World Test Championship Final - Lost to Australia by 209 runs

2023: ICC Cricket World Cup Final - Lost to Australia by six wickets

YUVRAJ SINGH IN ICC FINALS

2000: ICC KnockOut Final - Lost to New Zealand by four wickets

2002: ICC Champions Trophy Final - No Result

2003: ICC World Cup Final - Lost to Australia by 125 runs

2007: ICC World Twenty20 Final - Beat Pakistan by five runs

2011: ICC Cricket World Cup Final - Beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

2014: ICC World T20 Final - Lost to Sri Lanka by six wickets

2017: ICC Champions Trophy Final - Lost to Pakistan by 180 runs