ONE Friday Fights 68: Prajanchai crowned ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion

Prajanchai PK Saenchai secured a hard-fought victory over Jonathan Di Bella in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 68 at Bangkok’s iconic Lumpini Boxing Stadium to claim the ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title and become a two-sport champion.
Di Bella smartly used his five-inch reach advantage to keep Prajanchai from closing the distance, touching him with punches and kicks. This strategy worked for the first two rounds, but in the third round, the PK Saenchai started to counter his opponent with straight left punches and kicks.
It was all even before the championship rounds as both fighters fought tooth and nail, making it difficult for everyone to pick a winner. Prajanchai used his punches with precision and battered the former champion with kicks to his body. Di Bella stood his ground and responded with some electrifying hand combinations.
After five grueling rounds, the judges awarded Prajanchai a unanimous decision, adding to his reign as the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion and improved his overall record to 343-52.
In the co-main event, ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 extended his winning streak to 10 as he dismantled Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight Muay Thai contest.
“The Kicking Machine” approached the fight with a controlled strategy, using his kicks and high output to overwhelm his fellow Thai opponent. The two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion attempted to find his footing in the match, but Superlek didn’t budge.
Superlek was unanimously picked by the judges, defending his #1 flyweight Muay Thai ranking and improving his career record to 137-29.
ONE Friday Fights 68 Full Results
