Russian judokas to boycott Paris 2024 Olympics after ‘humiliating conditions’ set by IOC

The judo competition at next month’s Paris 2024 Olympics will not feature any Russians after the national federation announced a boycott of the Games over “humiliating conditions” set by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The IOC on Friday gave the green light for participation in Paris to just four Russian judokas out of 17 who had met Olympic qualifying standard across 14 categories.

“The Russian national team will not accept these humiliating conditions,” it said, adding that the IOC’s announcement hurt the credibility of the Olympic movement.

The IOC suspended Russia from the 2024 Games last year but gave the green light for its athletes to compete as neutrals as long as they did not actively support the Kremlin’s offensive in Ukraine.