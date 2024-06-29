MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Thompson, Jackson win 100-metre titles at Jamaican Olympic trials

Thompson, with a wind of 0.9 m/sec, took the title in Kingston, with Oblique Seville second in 9.82 and Ackeem Blake third in 9.92 to book their trips to the Paris Olympics.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 10:42 IST , Kingston, Jamaica - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson won the women’s 100-metre final at the Jamaican Olympic trials.
Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson won the women’s 100-metre final at the Jamaican Olympic trials. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson won the women’s 100-metre final at the Jamaican Olympic trials. | Photo Credit: AFP

Kishane Thompson won the men’s 100m in 9.77 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year, and Shericka Jackson dominated the women’s 100m final on Friday at the Jamaican Olympic athletics trials.

Thompson, with a wind of 0.9 m/sec, took the title in Kingston, with Oblique Seville second in 9.82 and Ackeem Blake third in 9.92 to book their trips to the Paris Olympics.

Thompson, 22, improved upon the year’s prior best, a 9.79 by Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala two weeks ago in Nairobi.

After not racing all season, Thompson cruised in the Jamaican trials, running 9.82 in Thursday heats and 9.84 in the semi-finals earlier on Friday.

Thompson withdrew before last year’s semifinals in the qualifying meet for the World Championships despite a 9.86 qualifying run, but he later ran 9.85 at a Diamond League meet in Xiamen then went 9.87 at Eugene.

Jackson, a two-time 200-metre world champion and two-time 100m world runner-up who was third in the 100 at the Tokyo Olympics, won the women’s 100 in 10.84 seconds (-0.3 m/sec wind).

An injury had knocked out reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, the 100 and 200 gold medal winner at the Rio and Tokyo Games.

The final runner-up was 19-year-old Tia Clayton in 10.90 with 37-year-old Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce third in 10.94 to book her trip to Paris.

Fraser-Pryce, the 2008 and 2012 100m Olympic champion ran 10.91 in the semifinals before grabbing her spot smoothly in the run for France.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kishane Thompson /

Shericka Jackson /

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Thompson, Jackson win 100-metre titles at Jamaican Olympic trials
    AFP
  2. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 2 One-off Test: Harmanpreet falls as IND-W moves closer to 600
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: England defender Shaw close to playing first match says Gordon
    Reuters
  4. India Women registers highest Test team total during encounter against South Africa Women
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: England’s Foden-Bellingham-Kane conundrum a problem of Southgate’s making
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Thompson, Jackson win 100-metre titles at Jamaican Olympic trials
    AFP
  2. From uncertain future to winning gold, Gurindervir Singh comes a full circle on the track
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. NADA asks AFI to stop DP Manu from competing at National Inter-State Championships 2024
    PTI
  4. French sprinter Christophe Lemaitre retires at age 34
    AFP
  5. U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Sha’Carri, Lyles and McLaughlin-Levrone cruise through early rounds
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Thompson, Jackson win 100-metre titles at Jamaican Olympic trials
    AFP
  2. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 2 One-off Test: Harmanpreet falls as IND-W moves closer to 600
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: England defender Shaw close to playing first match says Gordon
    Reuters
  4. India Women registers highest Test team total during encounter against South Africa Women
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: England’s Foden-Bellingham-Kane conundrum a problem of Southgate’s making
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment