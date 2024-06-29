MagazineBuy Print

IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant becomes first Indian batter to get out on duck in T20 World Cup final

Rishabh Pant became the first Indian batter to get out on a 'no score' in a T20 World Cup final after he was dismissed on 0 off 2 against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 20:28 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rishabh Pant was caught by Quinton de Kock in the second over.
Rishabh Pant was caught by Quinton de Kock in the second over. | Photo Credit: KR DEEPAK/The Hindu
infoIcon

Rishabh Pant was caught by Quinton de Kock in the second over. | Photo Credit: KR DEEPAK/The Hindu

Rishabh Pant became the first Indian batter to get out on a ‘no score‘ in a T20 World Cup final after he was dismissed on 0 off 2 against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

Pant came into the middle after the dismissal of Rohit Sharma in the second over.

FOLLOW LIVE | IND VS SA T20 WORLD CUP FINAL

India’s no. three batter was caught by keeper Quinton de Kock off Keshav Maharaj while trying to play a sweep.

India was left reeling at 23 for two after the end of two overs as Maharaj accounted for two big wickets.

The previous lowest total by an Indian player in the T20 World Cup final was Ajinkya Rahane who scored three off eight against Sri Lanka in the 2014 final in Dhaka

T20 WORLD Cup 2024

