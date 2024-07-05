Indian sports wrap, July 5: Abhay Singh in two semis in Asian doubles squash championships

SQUASH

Abhay Singh in two semis in Asian doubles

Talented Abhay Singh is in two semifinals in the ongoing Asian Doubles Squash Championships in Johor (Malaysia).

On Friday, Asian Games medallist Abhay moved into the mixed doubles last-four partnering the experienced Joshna Chinappa, and topped the men’s group stage with National champion Velavan Senthilkumar to inch closer to the business end of the competition.

India results:

Men: Abhay /Velavan bt Hafiz Zhafri / Duncan Lee (Mas) 11-3, 11-9; Abhay / Velavan bt Lau Tsz Kwan / Chung Yat Lung (HK) 11-8, 11-10.

Women: Rathika / Pooja lost to Ainaa Amani / Chan Yiwen (Mas) 6-11, 2-11; Rathika / Pooja bt Lee Zi Fang / Gracia Chua Rui En (Sgp) 11-6,11-7.

Mixed: Quarterfinal: Abhay /Joshna bt Syafiq Kamal / Aira Azman (Mas) 11-9, 11-6. Group stage: Abhay / Joshna lost to Ong Sai Hung / Rachel Arnold (Mas) 7-11, 6-11.

-Team Sportstar

BADMINTON

BAI conducts coaches development programme to bring uniformity to coaching practices

Badminton Association of India (BAI) has successfully conducted a coaches development programme to bring uniformity to coaching practices and create a robust pipeline of potential badminton stars.

The 11-day programme conducted in collaboration with REC Limited and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) started on June 25 and concluded on Friday, incidentally also the World Badminton Day.

It was held simultaneously at the National Centre of Excellence (NCE), Guwahati in Assam and Raipur in Chhattisgarh and saw a total of 53 participants from 22 states of the country being trained in grassroots coaching methodologies.

“Grassroots coaches play a pivotal role in identifying and nurturing talent at an early stage. This program equips them with the tools to identify potential stars and lay the foundation for their development,” BAI Secretary General Sanjay Mishra said in a release.

“We conducted a similar program earlier in the month of March simultaneously at four cities- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Raipur and Guwahati which was attended by around 100 participants including few former players.”

-PTI