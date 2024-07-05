Indian sports wrap, July 4: Diksha rises to tied fourth in Aramco Series London, Tvesa makes cut

GOLF

Diksha rises to tied fourth in Aramco Series London, Tvesa makes cut

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar shot an impressive bogey-free 5-under 68, best round of the second day, to rise 45 places to tied fourth spot at the Aramco Series London here.

Another Indian Tvesa Malik (73-77) was 4-over and T-41st, as top 60 and ties made the cut at the Par-73 Centurion Golf Club.

Pranavi Urs, who had a disappointing 80 in the first round, retired with an injury.

Another Indian making the cut was Tvesa, runner-up at the Swiss Ladies Open last week. She was T-24 after the first round but fell dramatically on the back nine.

In the team competition, Team Nadaud with France’s Nastasia Nadaud, Czechia’s Kristyna Napoleaova, Spain’s Mireia Prat and amateur George Brooksbank, set the early pace to reach 24-under.

-PTI

Rayhan Thomas top Indian after first round in Morocco

Dubai-based Rayhan Thomas was the top Indian at tied-11th after the first round of the USD 2 million International Series Morocco golf tournament here.

The youngster, who graduated from Oklahoma and is looking at some starts in Asia, shot 4-under 69 to be Tied-11th at the par-73 Red Course at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam here.

At joint top was the Order of Merit leader John Catlin of USA who carded seven-under-par 66 and New Zealand’s rising star Kazuma Kobori who also shot 67. Filipino Miguel Tabuena was next best placed with a 67.

The next best Indians were Gaganjeet Bhullar, Veer Ahlawat and Rashid Khan, who all carded 3-under 70 and were T-17. Varun Chopra (71) was T-29, Honey Baisoya (72) was T-42 and others were below the projected cut line.

SSP Chawrasia (74) was T-80, Shiv Kapur (75) was T-99, as was Karandeep Kochhar. Jeev Milkha Singh, Ajeetesh Sandhu and Khalin Joshi carded 76 each to be T-116. S Chikkarangappa and Kartik Sharma shot 77 and were T-131 as Saptak Talwar (80) was T-148th and Yuvraj Sandhu (82) was 155th.

Catlin cruised around bogey-free like Kobori and Tabuena.

-PTI