Pakistan Cricket Board accepts decision of Babar Azar to quit white-ball captaincy 

Pakistan has a busy white-ball schedule over the next six months, which starts with the tour of Australia next month where it will play three ODIs and three Twenty20s.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 17:11 IST , ISLAMABAD - 1 MIN READ

Babar announced Tuesday he was stepping down, saying he wanted to deliver more for the team as a player and could make a bigger impact by concentrating on his batting.
Babar announced Tuesday he was stepping down, saying he wanted to deliver more for the team as a player and could make a bigger impact by concentrating on his batting. | Photo Credit: Lynne Sladky
The Pakistan Cricket Board accepted the resignation of Babar Azam as white-ball captain of the national team on Wednesday and asked the selection committee to recommend his successor.

The PCB said it had backed Babar as the T20 and ODI captain, but his decision to resign reflected “his desire to focus more on making a greater impact as a player.”

Babar announced Tuesday he was stepping down, saying he wanted to deliver more for the team as a player and could make a bigger impact by concentrating on his batting.

“Babar Azam tendered his resignation on Tuesday evening, and it has been accepted,” the PCB said in a statement. “The national selection committee has been tasked with beginning the process of formulating future white-ball cricket strategies, including recommending a new captain.”

PCB’s white-ball selection committee includes head coach Gary Kirsten and former international cricketer Asad Shafiq.

RELATED: Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan’s white-ball captain

Pakistan has a busy white-ball schedule over the next six months, which starts with the tour of Australia next month where it will play three ODIs and three Twenty20s.

Pakistan’s white-ball team then tours Zimbabwe and South Africa before playing a triangular ODI series at home against New Zealand and South Africa as part of its preparation for the Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan in February. Pakistan is also scheduled to tour New Zealand for five T20s and three ODIs after the Champions Trophy in March.

Related Topics

Babar Azam /

Pakistan /

Pakistan Cricket Board

