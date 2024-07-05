MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Why is Robert Andrich not starting in Spain vs Germany quarterfinal match? Emre Can named replacement

German midfielder Robert Andrich has not been named in Germany’s starting lineup to face Spain in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match at the Stuttgart Arena on Friday.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 20:28 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Germany’s Robert Andrich.
Germany's Robert Andrich. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Germany’s Robert Andrich. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

German midfielder Robert Andrich has not been named in Germany’s starting lineup to face Spain in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match at the Stuttgart Arena on Friday. The Bayer Leverkusen player was replaced by Emre Can in the starting 11.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | SPAIN VS GERMANY LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024

Coming off a spectacular invincible season with Bayer Leverkusen, Andrich started all of Germany’s games in the tournament so far, playing 246 minutes for his side.

However, the 29-year-old is one yellow card away from being suspended for the semifinal if Germany advances, after getting booked in its opening match against Scotland.

Emre Can has come off the bench in all matches except against Switzerland, even scoring the fifth goal against Scotland in the opening match.

Yellow card rules in Euro 2024

The rules on yellow cards and suspensions are quite simple at Euro 2024: A player who accumulates two yellow cards will serve a one-match suspension.

However, any yellow cards picked up during the group stage, last 16 and quarterfinal will be wiped clean ahead of the semifinal.

Therefore, once players carrying yellow cards get through the quarterfinal stage, they can breathe a sigh of relief. The only way a player can be suspended for the final is if they are sent off in the semifinal.

