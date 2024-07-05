Euro 2024: Rule on captains’ communication with referees extended to all UEFA competitions

The success of the rule introduced at 2024 European Championship whereby only captains can discuss decisions with referees has led to UEFA extending the new approach to all of their competitions, European football’s governing body said on Friday.

UEFA brought in the new approach at the tournament in Germany in a bid to facilitate clearer communication, with referees explaining key decisions to the team captain, who is then the only player allowed to request clarification.

Players disregarding these rules and approaching the referees showing dissent or acting disrespectfully are cautioned, and if the captain is a goalkeeper then the team can nominate an outfield player for the role.

“The process is positive. The referees are giving information to the captains, who are responding in a very positive way,” UEFA managing director for refereeing Roberto Rosetti told a recent media briefing.

“For the other players, it’s easier; they don’t go to the referee, they don’t mob the referee, so this is something that’s extremely positive for football.”

“We had some sanctions for players who didn’t respect this. It’s a transitional phase, but we have already received requests from national associations in Europe who want to follow this line.”

UEFA’s three club competitions, the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, all kick off next week and the new rule will be in place.