MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Rule on captains’ communication with referees extended to all UEFA competitions

UEFA’s three club competitions, the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, all kick off next week and the new rule will be in place.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 18:52 IST , STUTTGART (GERMANY) - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
UEFA brought in the new approach at Euro 2024 in a bid to facilitate clearer communication, with referees explaining key decisions to the team captain, who is then the only player allowed to request clarification.
UEFA brought in the new approach at Euro 2024 in a bid to facilitate clearer communication, with referees explaining key decisions to the team captain, who is then the only player allowed to request clarification. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

UEFA brought in the new approach at Euro 2024 in a bid to facilitate clearer communication, with referees explaining key decisions to the team captain, who is then the only player allowed to request clarification. | Photo Credit: AP

The success of the rule introduced at 2024 European Championship whereby only captains can discuss decisions with referees has led to UEFA extending the new approach to all of their competitions, European football’s governing body said on Friday.

UEFA brought in the new approach at the tournament in Germany in a bid to facilitate clearer communication, with referees explaining key decisions to the team captain, who is then the only player allowed to request clarification.

Players disregarding these rules and approaching the referees showing dissent or acting disrespectfully are cautioned, and if the captain is a goalkeeper then the team can nominate an outfield player for the role.

ALSO READ: Shorter stoppage time, snicko and quick VAR decisions — has semi-automated technology been controversial or made football smoother in Euro 2024?

“The process is positive. The referees are giving information to the captains, who are responding in a very positive way,” UEFA managing director for refereeing Roberto Rosetti told a recent media briefing.

“For the other players, it’s easier; they don’t go to the referee, they don’t mob the referee, so this is something that’s extremely positive for football.”

“We had some sanctions for players who didn’t respect this. It’s a transitional phase, but we have already received requests from national associations in Europe who want to follow this line.”

UEFA’s three club competitions, the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, all kick off next week and the new rule will be in place. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Roberto Rosetti /

UEFA /

Champions League /

Europa League /

Europa Conference League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, July 5: Abhay Singh in two semis in Asian doubles squash championships
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Rule on captains’ communication with referees extended to all UEFA competitions
    Reuters
  3. Portugal vs France, Euro 2024 quarterfinal Tactical preview: Misfiring Mbappe, Ronaldo hold key in crunch clash
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, First T20I: IND-W wins toss, opts to bowl vs SA-W; Playing XIs out
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs SA-W head-to-head, T20I series: India vs South Africa overall stats, top performers, records
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Rule on captains’ communication with referees extended to all UEFA competitions
    Reuters
  2. Portugal vs France, Euro 2024 quarterfinal Tactical preview: Misfiring Mbappe, Ronaldo hold key in crunch clash
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Palestinian football team plans to play World Cup qualifiers in the West Bank
    AP
  4. Euro 2024: Bellingham fined 30,000 euros and handed suspended ban; available to play in England vs Switzerland
    AP
  5. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Venezuela vs Canada quarterfinal?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, July 5: Abhay Singh in two semis in Asian doubles squash championships
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Rule on captains’ communication with referees extended to all UEFA competitions
    Reuters
  3. Portugal vs France, Euro 2024 quarterfinal Tactical preview: Misfiring Mbappe, Ronaldo hold key in crunch clash
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, First T20I: IND-W wins toss, opts to bowl vs SA-W; Playing XIs out
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs SA-W head-to-head, T20I series: India vs South Africa overall stats, top performers, records
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment