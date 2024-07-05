Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Venezuela vs Canada quarterfinal?

Venezuela and Canada face each other in the Copa America 2024 quarterfinal on Friday at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio, who has been a FIFA official since 2013, will be officiating the quarterfinal clash between debutant Canada and 20-time Copa America participant.

This is the second match in the ongoing tournament that Sampaio will be officiating, the first being a group stage match between Peru and Chile.

Moreover, the referee also officiated a number of matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022, which included the quarterfinal clash between England and France.