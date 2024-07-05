MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Venezuela vs Canada quarterfinal?

This is the second match in the ongoing tournament that Sampaio will be officiating, the first being a group stage match between Peru and Chile.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 16:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Referee Wilton Sampaio argues with Piero Quispe of Peru during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group A match between Peru and Chile.
Referee Wilton Sampaio argues with Piero Quispe of Peru during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group A match between Peru and Chile. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Referee Wilton Sampaio argues with Piero Quispe of Peru during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group A match between Peru and Chile. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Venezuela and Canada face each other in the Copa America 2024 quarterfinal on Friday at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio, who has been a FIFA official since 2013, will be officiating the quarterfinal clash between debutant Canada and 20-time Copa America participant.

This is the second match in the ongoing tournament that Sampaio will be officiating, the first being a group stage match between Peru and Chile.

Moreover, the referee also officiated a number of matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022, which included the quarterfinal clash between England and France.

List of match officials for Venezuela vs Canada quarterfinal
Referee: Wilton Sampaio (BRA)
Assistant 1: Bruno Pires (BRA)
Assistant 2: Bruno Boschilia (BRA)
Fourth official: Juan Benitez (PAR)
Fifth official: Milciades Saldivar (PAR)
VAR: Rodolpho Toski (BRA)
AVAR: Daniel Nobre (BRA)

