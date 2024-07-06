Venezuela vs Canada LIVE score, VEN 0-1 CAN, Copa America 2024: David comes close to doubling the lead for Les Rogues

LIVE UPDATES

STARTING XIs

Venezuela (4-3-3): Romo (GK), Navarro, Osorio, Ferraresi, Aramburu, Herrera, Martinez, Soteldo, Casseres, Bello, Rondon Canada (4-2-3-1): Crepeau (GK), Davies, Cornelius, Bombito, Johnston, Eustaquio, Osorio, Shaffelburg, David, Laryea, Larin

PREVIEW

Venezuela and Canada face off each other in a quarterfinal clash in the Copa America 2024 on Friday at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Venezuela must put their recent victories behind them after reaching the Copa America quarter-finals for the first time in five years as they begin “a new tournament” on Friday when they face Canada, said coach Fernando Batista.

Venezuela advanced to the knockout stages as Group B leaders after winning their first three matches for the first time since their Copa debut in 1967.

“It’s all very nice what we experienced in the first round, but it’s over now. Nothing has been achieved yet,” Batista told a press conference on Thursday.

“Defensively, Canada is strong and aggressive. And they have a lot of strengths in the midfield,” the 53-year-old manager said.

On the other hand, Canada is so far having a dream debut at the Copa America, after finishing as runners up with four points in three games, which included a 1-0 win over Peru. It would hope to continue writing history with a win against Venezuela and make the semifinals for the first time.

