Live

Venezuela vs Canada LIVE score, VEN 0-1 CAN, Copa America 2024: David comes close to doubling the lead for Les Rogues

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Venezuela vs Canada Copa America 2024 quarterfinal on Friday at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Updated : Jul 06, 2024 07:08 IST

Team Sportstar
Jacob Shaffelburg of Canada celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Venezuela and Canada at AT&T Stadium.
Jacob Shaffelburg of Canada celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Venezuela and Canada at AT&T Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Jacob Shaffelburg of Canada celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Venezuela and Canada at AT&T Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Venezuela (4-3-3): Romo (GK), Navarro, Osorio, Ferraresi, Aramburu, Herrera, Martinez, Soteldo, Casseres, Bello, Rondon
Canada (4-2-3-1): Crepeau (GK), Davies, Cornelius, Bombito, Johnston, Eustaquio, Osorio, Shaffelburg, David, Laryea, Larin

Venezuela and Canada face off each other in a quarterfinal clash in the Copa America 2024 on Friday at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Venezuela must put their recent victories behind them after reaching the Copa America quarter-finals for the first time in five years as they begin “a new tournament” on Friday when they face Canada, said coach Fernando Batista.

Venezuela advanced to the knockout stages as Group B leaders after winning their first three matches for the first time since their Copa debut in 1967.

“It’s all very nice what we experienced in the first round, but it’s over now. Nothing has been achieved yet,” Batista told a press conference on Thursday.

“Defensively, Canada is strong and aggressive. And they have a lot of strengths in the midfield,” the 53-year-old manager said.

On the other hand, Canada is so far having a dream debut at the Copa America, after finishing as runners up with four points in three games, which included a 1-0 win over Peru. It would hope to continue writing history with a win against Venezuela and make the semifinals for the first time.

When and where will Venezuela vs Canada quarterfinal kick off?
Venezuela and Canada quarterfinal will kick off at 6:30 am IST on Saturday at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Where to watch LIVE telecast of Venezuela and Canada quarterfinal match in India?
There’s no official confirmation about which network will telecast Copa America in India. However, you can follow the LIVE coverage on Sportstar’s website and app.
Where to watch LIVE stream of Venezuela and Canada quarterfinal match in India?
There’s no official confirmation about which platform will telecast Copa America in India. However, you can follow the LIVE coverage on Sportstar’s website and app.
Where to watch LIVE telecast of Venezuela and Canada quarterfinal match in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

