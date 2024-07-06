MagazineBuy Print

ZIM vs IND: First T20I: India vs Zimbabwe predicted playing XI, Dream11 fantasy team, squads

ZIM vs IND, T20I series 2024: Here are the predicted line-ups, fantasy teams, and squads for the India vs Zimbabwe First T20I match at Harare.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 07:30 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
File - Shubman Gill will be leading the young Indian side vs Zimbabwe in this T20I series.
File - Shubman Gill will be leading the young Indian side vs Zimbabwe in this T20I series. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/THE HINDU
infoIcon

File - Shubman Gill will be leading the young Indian side vs Zimbabwe in this T20I series. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/THE HINDU

Zimbabwe and India will be looking to the future when they start a five-match Twenty20 international series at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

Outgoing Indian coach Rahul Dravid described India’s win in the T20 World Cup in Barbados last Saturday as the end of “a journey of two years”.

With the next T20 World Cup scheduled for India and Sri Lanka in 2026, the series in Zimbabwe marks the start of a new two-year journey for both sides.

INDIA PREDICTED XI

Shubman Gill (C), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

ZIMBABWE PREDICTED XI

Tadiwanashe Marumani, Milton Shumba, Innocent Kaia, Wessley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (C), Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande (WK), Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara

ZIM vs IND DREAM11 TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Dhruv Jurel
BATTERS
Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag
ALL-ROUNDERS
Sikandar Raza (VC), Abhishek Sharma
BOWLERS
Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza
TEAM COMPOSITION: IND 8:3 ZIM
THE SQUADS
INDIA
Shubman Gill (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harshit Rana
ZIMBABWE
Sikandar Raza (Captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Antum Naqvi, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba



Zimbabwe /

India /

Shubman Gill

