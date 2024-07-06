ZIM vs IND: First T20I: India vs Zimbabwe predicted playing XI, Dream11 fantasy team, squads

Zimbabwe and India will be looking to the future when they start a five-match Twenty20 international series at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

Outgoing Indian coach Rahul Dravid described India’s win in the T20 World Cup in Barbados last Saturday as the end of “a journey of two years”.

With the next T20 World Cup scheduled for India and Sri Lanka in 2026, the series in Zimbabwe marks the start of a new two-year journey for both sides.

INDIA PREDICTED XI

Shubman Gill (C), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

ZIMBABWE PREDICTED XI

Tadiwanashe Marumani, Milton Shumba, Innocent Kaia, Wessley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (C), Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande (WK), Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara

