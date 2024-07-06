Copa America 2024: Whose jersey did Shaffelburg hold up after scoring against Venezuela in the quarterfinal?

Jacob Shaffelburg’s strike gave the lead to Canada on Friday against Venezuela in a Copa America 2024 quarterfinal at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

During his celebration, the winger held up his teammate Tajon Buchanan’s No. 17 jersey after the midfielder missed the quarterfinal clash due to an injury.

Buchanan underwent surgery on a fractured tibia on Wednesday after he had injured it during a training session.

Canada Soccer can confirm that Tajon Buchanan underwent successful surgery to repair a fractured tibia this morning in Fort Worth.



We wish Tajon the best in his recovery process and look forward to seeing him back on the pitch soon. pic.twitter.com/3XsTlHt6gx — CANMNT (@CANMNT_Official) July 3, 2024

Buchanan was involved in all of Canada’s group stage matches. At half time against Venezuela, the Les Rogues led 1-0.