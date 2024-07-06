MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Whose jersey did Shaffelburg hold up after scoring against Venezuela in the quarterfinal?

During his celebration, the winger held up his teammate Tajon Buchanan's No. 17 jersey after the midfielder missed the quarterfinal clash due to an injury.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 07:20 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Jacob Shaffelburg of Canada celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal while holding the jersey #17 of teammate Tajon Buchanan (not in frame) during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Venezuela and Canada at AT&T Stadium.
Jacob Shaffelburg of Canada celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal while holding the jersey #17 of teammate Tajon Buchanan (not in frame) during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Venezuela and Canada at AT&T Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Jacob Shaffelburg of Canada celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal while holding the jersey #17 of teammate Tajon Buchanan (not in frame) during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Venezuela and Canada at AT&T Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Jacob Shaffelburg’s strike gave the lead to Canada on Friday against Venezuela in a Copa America 2024 quarterfinal at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

During his celebration, the winger held up his teammate Tajon Buchanan’s No. 17 jersey after the midfielder missed the quarterfinal clash due to an injury.

Buchanan underwent surgery on a fractured tibia on Wednesday after he had injured it during a training session.

Buchanan was involved in all of Canada’s group stage matches. At half time against Venezuela, the Les Rogues led 1-0.

