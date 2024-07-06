Euro 2024: Netherlands vs Turkey, quarterfinal; Predicted lineups for NED V TUR, will Gakpo and Guler start?

PREVIEW

With the Dutch dominating possession against Romania and Turkey happy to let Austria have the ball and hit it on the counter, Berlin’s Olympiastadion is likely to see more of the same, with plenty of young talent on display.

Turkey’s Arda Guler has played with a maturity far beyond his 19 years, displaying calm and skill as he acts as an outlet for his side’s counters and he provided an assist for the second goal against Austria.

Dutch winger Xavi Simons had a similar effect for his side, creating the opener for Cody Gakpo against the Romanians from his position on the right wing.

Although the Dutch appear to be finally finding their groove, Turkish fans in Germany are in a frenzy at the thought of a repeat of Euro 2008, where they made the semifinals.

Ahead of the big clash, Sportstar predicts the starting 11 of the two teams.

Austria vs Turkey Predicted XI

Netherlands (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Reijnders; Malen, Simons, Gakpo; Depay.

Turkey (4-2-3-1): Gunok; Kadioglu, Akaydin, Bardakci, Muldur; Ozcan, Ayhan; Yildiz, Calhanoglu, Yilmaz; Guler