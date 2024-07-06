MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Netherlands vs Turkey, quarterfinal; Predicted lineups for NED V TUR, will Gakpo and Guler start?

Here are the predicted formations and lineups of the Euro 2024 quarterfinal between Netherlands and Turkey.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 07:11 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Turkey’s forward Arda Guler looks at the ball.
Turkey’s forward Arda Guler looks at the ball. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Turkey’s forward Arda Guler looks at the ball. | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

With the Dutch dominating possession against Romania and Turkey happy to let Austria have the ball and hit it on the counter, Berlin’s Olympiastadion is likely to see more of the same, with plenty of young talent on display.

Turkey’s Arda Guler has played with a maturity far beyond his 19 years, displaying calm and skill as he acts as an outlet for his side’s counters and he provided an assist for the second goal against Austria.

ALSO READ | Netherlands faces tough test against fired-up Turkey

Dutch winger Xavi Simons had a similar effect for his side, creating the opener for Cody Gakpo against the Romanians from his position on the right wing.

Although the Dutch appear to be finally finding their groove, Turkish fans in Germany are in a frenzy at the thought of a repeat of Euro 2008, where they made the semifinals.

Ahead of the big clash, Sportstar predicts the starting 11 of the two teams.

Austria vs Turkey Predicted XI

Netherlands (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Reijnders; Malen, Simons, Gakpo; Depay.

Turkey (4-2-3-1): Gunok; Kadioglu, Akaydin, Bardakci, Muldur; Ozcan, Ayhan; Yildiz, Calhanoglu, Yilmaz; Guler

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Austria /

Turkey

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ZIM vs IND head-to-head: Zimbabwe vs India overall stats, top performers, records ahead of T20I series
    Team Sportstar
  2. Venezuela vs Canada LIVE score, VEN 0-1 CAN, Copa America 2024: David comes close to doubling the lead for Les Rogues
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: France beats Portugal in penalty shootout to reach semifinal as Ronaldo bows out of Euros
    AFP
  4. Portugal vs France Euro 2024 highlights: POR 0-0 FRA (3-5 on pens); Ronaldo converts but loses to France on penalties
    Team Sportstar
  5. Portugal vs France, Euro 2024: Top talking points from the POR v FRA quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Netherlands vs Turkey, quarterfinal; Predicted lineups for NED V TUR, will Gakpo and Guler start?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Venezuela vs Canada LIVE score, VEN 0-1 CAN, Copa America 2024: David comes close to doubling the lead for Les Rogues
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Who will France face in semifinal?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: France beats Portugal in penalty shootout to reach semifinal as Ronaldo bows out of Euros
    AFP
  5. VIDEO: Portugal vs France penalty shootout; Watch Cristiano Ronaldo score et get eliminated from Euro 2024 in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ZIM vs IND head-to-head: Zimbabwe vs India overall stats, top performers, records ahead of T20I series
    Team Sportstar
  2. Venezuela vs Canada LIVE score, VEN 0-1 CAN, Copa America 2024: David comes close to doubling the lead for Les Rogues
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: France beats Portugal in penalty shootout to reach semifinal as Ronaldo bows out of Euros
    AFP
  4. Portugal vs France Euro 2024 highlights: POR 0-0 FRA (3-5 on pens); Ronaldo converts but loses to France on penalties
    Team Sportstar
  5. Portugal vs France, Euro 2024: Top talking points from the POR v FRA quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment