ZIM vs IND head-to-head: Zimbabwe vs India overall stats, top performers, records ahead of T20I series

Zimbabwe and India will be looking to the future when they start a five-match Twenty20 international series at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

Outgoing Indian coach Rahul Dravid described India’s win in the T20 World Cup in Barbados last Saturday as the end of “a journey of two years”.

With the next T20 World Cup scheduled for India and Sri Lanka in 2026, the series in Zimbabwe marks the start of a new two-year journey for both sides.

ZIM vs IND HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is Matches played: 8 India: 6 Zimbabwe: 2 Last result: India won by 71 runs (Melbourne; 2022)

ZIM vs IND HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ZIMBABWE (T20Is): Total played: 7 India: 5 Zimbabwe: 2 Last result: India won by 3 runs (Harare; 2016)

MOST RUNS IN ZIM VS IND T20Is

Batter Match Runs Avg. SR HS Chamu Chibhabha (ZIM) 7 172 24.57 104.24 67 KL Rahul (IND) 4 120 40.00 125.00 51 Elton Chigumbura (ZIM) 6 100 20.00 126.58 54*

MOST WICKETS IN ZIM VS IND T20Is

Bowler Match Wickets Econ. Average BBI Axar Patel (IND) 6 7 5.95 19.85 3/17 Chris Mpofu (ZIM) 4 6 8.50 19.83 3/33 Barinder Sran (IND) 2 6 5.12 6.83 4/10