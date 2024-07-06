ZIM vs IND head-to-head: Zimbabwe vs India overall stats, top performers, records ahead of T20I series

Zimbabwe and India will be looking to the future when they start a five-match Twenty20 international series at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.
Outgoing Indian coach Rahul Dravid described India’s win in the T20 World Cup in Barbados last Saturday as the end of “a journey of two years”.
With the next T20 World Cup scheduled for India and Sri Lanka in 2026, the series in Zimbabwe marks the start of a new two-year journey for both sides.
ZIM vs IND HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
ZIM vs IND HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ZIMBABWE (T20Is):
MOST RUNS IN ZIM VS IND T20Is
|Batter
|Match
|Runs
|Avg.
|SR
|HS
|Chamu Chibhabha (ZIM)
|7
|172
|24.57
|104.24
|67
|KL Rahul (IND)
|4
|120
|40.00
|125.00
|51
|Elton Chigumbura (ZIM)
|6
|100
|20.00
|126.58
|54*
MOST WICKETS IN ZIM VS IND T20Is
|Bowler
|Match
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Axar Patel (IND)
|6
|7
|5.95
|19.85
|3/17
|Chris Mpofu (ZIM)
|4
|6
|8.50
|19.83
|3/33
|Barinder Sran (IND)
|2
|6
|5.12
|6.83
|4/10
