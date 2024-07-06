MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Who will France face in semifinal?

France beats Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal on penalty shootout to book semifinal spot in the ongoing Euro 2024 on Saturday at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 03:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
France players look on during the penalty shootout.
France players look on during the penalty shootout. | Photo Credit: Reuters
France players look on during the penalty shootout. | Photo Credit: Reuters

France beats Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal on penalty shootout to book semifinal spot in the ongoing Euro 2024 on Saturday at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

The match went into extra time after a goalless 90 minutes and then to penalty shootout as both teams failed to break the deadlock.

The defeat can also mean the last of Ronaldo in European Championship as he failed to score for the first time in his six campaigns.

After a day of intense action at the European Championship 2024, we now know the contenders for the first semifinal to be played at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, July 10.

ALSO READ | Merino scores in extra time to help Spain beat Germany 2-1 to reach semifinal

Earlier in the day, Spain edged past Germany in extra time thanks to Mikel Merino’s 119th minute strike. It was a gladiatorial battle between two of the highest-scoring sides in the tournament. However, the match was marred with 14 yellow cards and a red.

Both games went down to the wire and kept the fans on the edge of of their seats.

As we go to the last four, we have out first semifinal fixture:

Euro 2024 semifinal 1
Spain vs France on Wednesday, July 10 - 12:30 AM IST

