IND-W vs SA-W head-to-head, T20I series: India vs South Africa overall stats, top performers, records

The Indian women’s cricket team will play three T20I matches against South Africa as a part of the latter’s tour of the subcontinent. All three matches will take place at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium here on July 5, 7, and 9.

The two sides played a three-match ODI series in Bengaluru which saw the host complete a clean sweep. India also dominated the one-off Test match here at Chepauk, beating the Proteas by 10 wickets.

IND-W vs SA-W HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is Matches played: 16 India: 9 South Africa: 5 No result: 2 Last result: South Africa won by five wickets (East London, 2023)

IND-W vs SA-W HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN INDIA (T20Is): Total played: 8 India: 5 South Africa: 3 Last result: India won by nine wickets (Lucknow, 2021)

MOST RUNS IN IND vs SA T20Is

Batter Match Runs Avg. HS Lizelle Lee (SA) 13 334 27.83 84 Sune Luus (SA) 14 308 22.00 62 Smriti Mandhana (IND) 15 306 23.53 57

MOST WICKETS IN IND vs SA T20Is