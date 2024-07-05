IND-W vs SA-W head-to-head, T20I series: India vs South Africa overall stats, top performers, records

The Indian women’s cricket team will play three T20I matches against South Africa as a part of the latter’s tour of the subcontinent. All three matches will take place at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium here on July 5, 7, and 9.
The two sides played a three-match ODI series in Bengaluru which saw the host complete a clean sweep. India also dominated the one-off Test match here at Chepauk, beating the Proteas by 10 wickets.
IND-W vs SA-W HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
IND-W vs SA-W HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN INDIA (T20Is):
MOST RUNS IN IND vs SA T20Is
|Batter
|Match
|Runs
|Avg.
|HS
|Lizelle Lee (SA)
|13
|334
|27.83
|84
|Sune Luus (SA)
|14
|308
|22.00
|62
|Smriti Mandhana (IND)
|15
|306
|23.53
|57
MOST WICKETS IN IND vs SA T20Is
|Bowler
|Match
|Wickets
|Econ.
|BBI
|Shabnim Ismail (SA)
|13
|17
|6.75
|5/30
|Poonam Yadav (IND)
|11
|15
|6.15
|3/13
|Deepti Sharma (IND)
|10
|13
|6.47
|3/8
