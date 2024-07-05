MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs SA-W head-to-head, T20I series: India vs South Africa overall stats, top performers, records

IND-W vs SA-W, T20I series 2024: Here are all the head-to-head stats, records and key numbers ahead of the India Women vs South Africa Women First T20I match at Chennai.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 07:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Smriti Mandhana with her teammates.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Smriti Mandhana with her teammates. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Smriti Mandhana with her teammates. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

The Indian women’s cricket team will play three T20I matches against South Africa as a part of the latter’s tour of the subcontinent. All three matches will take place at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium here on July 5, 7, and 9.

The two sides played a three-match ODI series in Bengaluru which saw the host complete a clean sweep. India also dominated the one-off Test match here at Chepauk, beating the Proteas by 10 wickets.

IND-W vs SA-W HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
Matches played: 16
India: 9
South Africa: 5
No result: 2
Last result: South Africa won by five wickets (East London, 2023)
IND-W vs SA-W HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN INDIA (T20Is):
Total played: 8
India: 5
South Africa: 3
Last result: India won by nine wickets (Lucknow, 2021)

MOST RUNS IN IND vs SA T20Is

Batter Match Runs Avg. HS
Lizelle Lee (SA) 13 334 27.83 84
Sune Luus (SA) 14 308 22.00 62
Smriti Mandhana (IND) 15 306 23.53 57

MOST WICKETS IN IND vs SA T20Is

Bowler Match Wickets Econ. BBI
Shabnim Ismail (SA) 13 17 6.75 5/30
Poonam Yadav (IND) 11 15 6.15 3/13
Deepti Sharma (IND) 10 13 6.47 3/8

