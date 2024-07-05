Cricket South Africa in talks with Shabnim Ismail, van Niekerk for potential return to international cricket

Enoch Nkwe, the director of cricket for the Cricket South Africa (CSA) revealed that discussions are ongoing with former speedster Shabnim Ismail and all-rounder Dane van Niekerk about their potential return to the national women’s team.
Ismail’s last appearance for South Africa in ODI was in 2022. She retired from international cricket in May 2023.
Van Niekerk has not played for the national team since 2021 due to a broken ankle.
According to a report from News24, Nkwe had spoken to van Niekerk in India while Ismail had conversations regarding her return to the national team with selectors.
