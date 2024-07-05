MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, First T20I: India Women vs South Africa Women predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

IND-W vs SA-W, T20I series 2024: Here are the predicted line-ups, fantasy teams, and squads for the India Women vs South Africa Women First T20I match at Chennai.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 07:18 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
India Women Cricket Player Shafali Verma during the practice session ahead of match between India vs South Africa women T20 cricket match at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.
India Women Cricket Player Shafali Verma during the practice session ahead of match between India vs South Africa women T20 cricket match at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu
infoIcon

India Women Cricket Player Shafali Verma during the practice session ahead of match between India vs South Africa women T20 cricket match at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu

The Indian women’s cricket team will play three T20I matches against South Africa as a part of the latter’s tour of the subcontinent. All three matches will take place at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium here on July 5, 7, and 9.

The two sides played a three-match ODI series in Bengaluru which saw the host complete a clean sweep. India also dominated the one-off Test match here at Chepauk, beating the Proteas by 10 wickets.

INDIA PREDICTED XI

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh

SOUTH AFRICA PREDICTED XI

Laura Wolvaardt(c), Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Tumi Sekhukhune, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

IND-W vs SA-W DREAM11 TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Richa Ghosh
BATTERS
Laura Wolvaardt (VC), Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, Sune Luus
ALL-ROUNDERS
Marizanne Kapp, Deepti Sharma, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar
BOWLERS
Ayabonga Khakha, Asha Shobana
Team Composition: IND 6:5 SA Credits Left: 8
THE SQUADS
INDIA
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), S Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur Singh, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Shabnam Md Shakil, Uma Chetry
SOUTH AFRICA
Laura Wolvaardt(c), Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Annerie Dercksen, Tumi Sekhukhune, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloe Tryon, Ayabonga Khaka, Tazmin Brits, Mieke de Ridder, Eliz-mari Marx

