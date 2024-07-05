IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, First T20I: India Women vs South Africa Women predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

The Indian women’s cricket team will play three T20I matches against South Africa as a part of the latter’s tour of the subcontinent. All three matches will take place at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium here on July 5, 7, and 9.
The two sides played a three-match ODI series in Bengaluru which saw the host complete a clean sweep. India also dominated the one-off Test match here at Chepauk, beating the Proteas by 10 wickets.
INDIA PREDICTED XI
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh
SOUTH AFRICA PREDICTED XI
Laura Wolvaardt(c), Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Tumi Sekhukhune, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka
