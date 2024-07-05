IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, First T20I: India Women vs South Africa Women predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

The Indian women’s cricket team will play three T20I matches against South Africa as a part of the latter’s tour of the subcontinent. All three matches will take place at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium here on July 5, 7, and 9.

The two sides played a three-match ODI series in Bengaluru which saw the host complete a clean sweep. India also dominated the one-off Test match here at Chepauk, beating the Proteas by 10 wickets.

INDIA PREDICTED XI

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh

SOUTH AFRICA PREDICTED XI

Laura Wolvaardt(c), Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Tumi Sekhukhune, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

IND-W vs SA-W DREAM11 TEAM WICKETKEEPERS Richa Ghosh BATTERS Laura Wolvaardt (VC), Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, Sune Luus ALL-ROUNDERS Marizanne Kapp, Deepti Sharma, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar BOWLERS Ayabonga Khakha, Asha Shobana Team Composition: IND 6:5 SA Credits Left: 8