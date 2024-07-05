MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs SA-W First T20I Live Streaming Info: India Women vs South Africa Women match details, start time, venue

IND vs SA: Here is how you can watch the First T20I series match between India Women and South Africa Women at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday

Published : Jul 05, 2024 07:33 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India women’s cricket team.
FILE PHOTO: India women's cricket team. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India women’s cricket team. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

India and South Africa will face each other in the first game of the three-match T20I series at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

The host will be the favourites after winning 3-0 in the ODI series against the Proteas in Bengaluru. The South African women suffered a 10-wicket loss in the one-off Test here.

IND-W vs SA-W First T20I match details:

When will IND-W vs SA-W First T20I match take place?

The first T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will take place on Friday, July 5.

When will IND-W vs SA-W First T20I match start?

The first T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will begin at 7 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for IND-W vs SA-W First T20I match?

The toss for the first T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will take place at 6.30 PM IST.

Where will IND-W vs SA-W First T20I match take place?

The first T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will be held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

How to watch IND-W vs SA-W First T20I match live on TV in India?

The first T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will be telecast on the  Sports 18 network. The match will also be available from streaming through the  Jio Cinema app and website.

